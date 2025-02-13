Formula 1 are making seven rule changes ahead of the 2025 season, which begins next month in Australia, and sees Max Verstappen aiming to retain his title in the 76th edition of the Drivers' Championship.

Here, GiveMeSport, with the help of F1 Oversteer, have explained all seven of the amendments to keep you in the know ahead of the beginning of another fascinating season.

Rule Changes For 2025 Formula 1 Season

Fastest lap points removed for 2025

A staple of the F1 rules since 2019, drivers that finished inside the top 10 places at the climax of a particular race were eligible to earn a bonus point for setting the fastest lap, meaning that they could earn a maximum of 26 points for any race. However, this rule has long been subject to controversy as it allowed a driver to have a late pit-stop and surge into the top 10 as a result, potentially usurping a car that had been in these positions for longer. The F1 commission removing the rule means that 25 points are now on offer on any non-Sprint weekend.

First 5 races of the 2025 season Round Grand Prix Race weekend 1. Australian GP 14th of March to 16th of March 2. Chinese GP 21st of March to 23rd of March 3. Japanese GP 4th of April to 6th of April 4. Bahrain GP 11th of April to 13th of April 5. Saudi Arabian GP 18th of April to 20th of April

Overall weight of F1 cars increased

The weight of F1 cars is set to increase from 798kg to a round 800kg minimum for the 2025 season. This extra 2kg is a small increase on paper, but it will make already the heaviest set of cars in F1 history even heavier, and adding to the controversy around this fact as a result. The increase in weight will have significant health benefits for drivers, however, as it will allow them to eat healthier, as they won’t have to compensate for a lack of heft in their vehicles.

Driver cooling systems introduced to conquer extreme heat

The Qatar Grand Prix in 2023 was notable for its weather conditions, with the drivers struggling against the arid and extremely hot conditions in the Middle Eastern state. As a result of these challenges, a weather warning can be issued in 2025 if temperatures reach 31 degrees, and in such an event, a mandatory cooling system must be fitted in each car. Additionally, drivers will be required to wear a shirt that features 48m of cooling liquid.

New drivers given more time during certain sessions

Rookie drivers must now be given two extra sessions of time per car in FP1 meetings in 2025, a doubling of the previous amount of compulsory allotted time for new drivers. The new rules therefore mean that teams could run four rookie drivers in theory, as each team is made up of two cars. A rookie driver is one that has not completed more than two Grands Prix ahead of a certain race.

Post-Brazilian Grand Prix grid order issue fixed

The grid order at the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix caused controversy after qualifying for the race was cancelled due to bad weather. The rule book has now been tweaked as a response to the complaints. The grid order for Grands Prix will now be determined by the Drivers' Championship classification heading into the race. In the event of the classification being unavailable, then the order will be decided at the discretion of the race steward.

Limits on older cars being tested