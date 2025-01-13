William Saliba was unable to participate in Arsenal's penalty shootout against Manchester United in their FA Cup clash, owing to a lesser-known regulation. The Gunners suffered a heartbreaking third-round exit after a dramatic shootout defeat to the ten-man Red Devils at the Emirates on Sunday, following a 1-1 stalemate in regular time.

The defeat capped a difficult week for Mikel Arteta's side, which began with a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion and continued with a 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek. Despite dominating much of the game against the Red Devils and playing nearly 30 minutes of regular time against 10 men following Diogo Dalot's red card, Arsenal failed to capitalise on their 26 attempts at goal.

The absence of Saliba - considered one of the best players in the world right now - in the penalty shootout left many fans puzzled. As a key member of Arsenal's leadership group, it seemed logical for the Frenchman to step up at such a crucial moment. While some rival fans speculated that he deliberately avoided the responsibility, there is a specific reason why he did not take part.

Why Saliba Was Not Able To Take Part In Penalty Shootout

The red card to Man United affected Arsenal as well

As per The Sun, FA Cup rules mandate that both teams must have an equal number of available penalty takers during a shootout. This meant Arsenal had to nominate one player to step aside, with French international William Saliba being the unfortunate omission.

This rule, though obscure, raises eyebrows as it paradoxically allowed Manchester United to potentially gain an advantage from Dalot’s red card if the shootout extended beyond the first five penalties. What’s even more intriguing is that Arsenal did not opt to exempt their goalkeeper, David Raya, traditionally a less likely penalty taker, from the shootout lineup.

Ultimately, though, Ruben Amorim's side triumphed 5-3 in the shootout, with striker Joshua Zirkzee converting the decisive penalty. Kai Havertz missed Arsenal’s second attempt, following Martin Odegaard, who redeemed himself by scoring after his earlier miss during normal time.

Victory in London has earned United a fourth-round clash with Leicester City, who they'll welcome to Old Trafford on February 8. Meanwhile, barring a remarkable comeback against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, Arsenal will have their full focus now set on closing the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are currently six points clear with a game in hand.