Highlights A rules analyst has explained the multiple errors that occurred as Bayern Munich were denied a late goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Matthijs de Ligt had the ball in the net, only to see the effort ruled out due to a controversial decision by the linesman to flag for offside.

Two late Joselu goals sealed Real Madrid's place in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

A rules expert has explained the controversial decision which saw Matthijs de Ligt's late goal disallowed in the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, admitting several errors took place. The Spanish side progressed to the final - where they will meet Borussia Dortmund - after Joselu scored a quick-fire brace late in the game.

The tie was set up perfectly heading into the second leg, with the two European giants drawing 2-2 in the reverse fixture in Germany. The stage was set for the return clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the away side even took the lead against the run of play through an Alphonso Davies stunner. The left-back fired an effort into the far corner of the net with his weaker right foot to put the Germans in the driving seat.

However, Manuel Neuer - who had been flawless until that point - would then spill the ball to the feet of Joselu in the 88th minute. The Newcastle United and Stoke City flop tucked the ball home before then adding his second of the game with a tap-in from Antonio Rudiger's cross just moments later. After a lengthy VAR check, the goal was awarded after initially being ruled out for offside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlo Ancelotti has never lost as a manager against Bayern Munich in 10 games.

The controversy in the match came when the visitors launched a late attack in the hopes of finding an equaliser. De Ligt had the ball in the net, although the Dutchman was denied by the offside flag, which was raised before the attack played out fully. This was despite the fact the margin for error was extremely slim.

Rules Expert Explains Offside Decision

Christina Unkel admitted two mistakes occurred

CBS Sports spoke to a former FIFA referee-turned-rules expert, Christina Unkel about the incident. The analyst told the panel of Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher: "Here, he [Mazraoui] is not in an offside position, so we don't even have to get into discussion about whether he interfered with play. But we have the first error by the assistant referee in raising that flag, which goes against the direction of holding that flag, especially where the attacking phase of play and it has not yet finished. Then we have the second error by the referee in accepting that recommendation by the assistant referee and blowing his whistle instead of saying, 'Thank you, I see you. I'm going to hold my whistle until this play goes out.'"

While acknowledging the error, Unkel admitted: "This is very surprising. This isn't some of the best in Europe, this actually would be considered the best [refereeing crew] in Europe." She then continued to say it was a sad state of affairs, adding:

"It's never a good day when the discussion truly is about a clear, critical error by the refereeing crew."

Bayern Munich's Champions League Dreams End

Thomas Tuchel will bow out in a trophyless campaign

Bayern Munich thought they'd done enough to set up a final against fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund when they took the lead in the Spanish capital. However, Thomas Tuchel's decision to substitute Harry Kane and Leroy Sane appeared detrimental as his team lost control from that point.

The German will depart at the end of the season without lifting any silverware this season, while Kane's wait for a major honour will continue beyond the club campaign. Tuchel and De Ligt claimed the linesman apologised for his error after the game, but this came too late to help the Bavarian outfit as they were already out of the competition.