Rules expert Christina Unkel has weighed in on the controversial VAR decision at the Wanda Metropolitano, which saw Julian Alvarez's penalty disallowed for an alleged double touch. The call ultimately contributed to Atletico Madrid's Champions League exit after a penalty shootout defeat to city rivals Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Debate continues over whether the decision was correct, even after new footage emerged offering the clearest view yet. The former Manchester City forward slipped while striking the ball, which then found its way past Thibaut Courtois, only for the goal to be ruled out before Marcos Llorente's missed penalty sealed Atletico's fate.

However, Unkel, a former FIFA referee, has clarified the situation, telling a puzzled CBS Sports studio that the answer isn’t found by simply rewatching different angles. Instead, she pointed to a newer technology specifically designed for these scenarios - one many seem to have overlooked in their search for answers.

Rules Expert Clears Up Julian Alvarez Penalty Controversy

The former FIFA referee cast her verdict to the CBS Sportsstudio

Asked by Kate Scott what the process would have been for VAR in the moments leading up to the decision to disallow Alvarez's penalty, Unkel said (see 4:07 in the video below): "The rule is simple and straight - it's [the ball] been touched [twice].

"One thing to also take into consideration is that VAR also has the technology of semi-atuomated offside technology, where they are able to see when there is a touch on that ball. "There's not a chip in the ball like at the World Cup, but VAR will have not just looked at the video, but also monitored the touchpoints. The technology has about 26 cameras tracking limb movements, as well as a camera on the ball, which gives VAR the ability to be more precise."

She added: "The VAR will then call into the referee—the referee is always listening in on VAR discussions, waiting to hear 'check complete' before continuing to the next kick. At this point, VAR is not just looking at the video; they are also monitoring the sequencing of the semi-automated offside system to provide confirmation.

"Now, what I would have liked to have seen is the referee being a little more demonstrative of the VAR check, using the TV signal to show those on the field what is happening, so there is less confusion from a viewer's perspective. But the rule is the rule, the law is the law, and with the millions spent on the game today, that's what you get."

Thanks to Alvarez's disallowed penalty and Llorente's missed attempt, Real Madrid secured their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face an injury-riddled Arsenal, at the expense of their derby rivals. This marks the fifth time in the 21st century that Diego Simeone's side has been knocked out of Europe's top competition by Los Blancos.