Highlights Bayern Munich feel they deserved a penalty for handball during their 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Champions League.

Rules expert Christina Unkel has defended the referee's decision to not award the spot-kick, calling for 'common sense' to prevail.

Leandro Trossard equalised from the bench after Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane had put the Bundesliga side 2-1 ahead following Bukayo Saka's opener.

Football rules expert Christina Unkel has given her verdict on the controversial decision not to award Bayern Munich a penalty during their 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Thomas Tuchel believes his side should have been given a spot-kick as Gabriel handled the ball inside the box, despite the fact David Raya had already technically taken the goal-kick.

The German side held the Premier League leaders to a draw, ensuring they head into next week's second leg as the slight favourites to progress to the semi-finals. Whichever team advances to the next round will face the winner of Manchester City's tie with Real Madrid.

However, Bayern feel they could have left north London with a proper advantage had they been awarded a second penalty of the match in the 66th minute. Harry Kane converted expertly from 12 yards out in the first half as the Bundesliga outfit turned the game on its head. Serge Gnabry had scored on his return to north London once again to cancel out Bukayo Saka's brilliant opening goal.

Leandro Trossard was the Gunners' hero from the bench as the Belgian slotted home after some wonderful work from Gabriel Jesus. Saka felt he was tripped by Manuel Neuer in the dying moments after Gabriel's bizarre handball incident had already been waved away, leading to both sides feeling they should have had penalties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leandro Trossard is only the fourth player in Champions League history to score in his first four home matches of the competition.

Rules Expert's Verdict on Decision

Unkel explains why the referee made the correct call

CBS Sports had rules expert Unkel on the show in the aftermath of the game, and she gave her thoughts on the referee's decision not to award Bayern Munich a penalty. Unkel explained how the situation came about as Gabriel wasn't aware his teammate had technically already taken the goal-kick, stating: "The goalkeeper has played the ball to the defender, who has picked it up and placed it believing the goal kick has not yet been taken." She would go on to explain why she didn't feel the incident was worthy of a spot-kick, adding:

"If you are arguing for this to be a penalty kick, with all due respect, you hate football because here we have to use common sense and Law 18. At no point was any advantage taken away from Bayern in this situation. It was just an honest and legit mistake."

Even under questioning from Nigel Reo-Coker and other members of the punditry panel, Unkel stood her ground and reiterated: "You can clearly tell that the defender has not heard the whistle or has no idea that this is going on. There is no advantage being taken away from Bayern. So to be able to call this a penalty, you truly are taking this advantage away." Watch the clip below:

Level Heading into the Second Leg

Mikel Arteta's side travel to Germany needing a win

Trossard's equalising goal means that a win by any margin in Germany will see the Gunners progress to meet either Man City or Real Madrid in the next round. As the away goals rule is no longer in play, it means Bayern didn't gain too much of an advantage heading into the second leg of the tie.

The Bavarians will have the comfort of playing on home soil, but will also be the team under the most pressure to get a positive result as the more experienced Champions League outfit. Tuchel won the competition in 2021 with Chelsea and the German boss will be hoping to repeat that feat before he leaves the club at the end of the season.