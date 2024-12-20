Tottenham beat Manchester United 4-3 to set up a Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool on a Thursday night where horrific goalkeeping howlers and defensive mistakes dictated a thriller. But while a match with so much drama almost guaranteed some degree of controversy, rules expert Christina Unkel has now given her explanation on why Son Heung-min's controversial winning goal was not disallowed.

At first glance, the 88th-minute goal appeared to result from another goalkeeping error by Altay Bayindir. He attempted to punch the ball but missed, allowing it to sail over him and his defence and into the net directly from a corner. However, later footage revealed the Turkish international signalling for a VAR check.

Since VAR technology isn't implemented until the semi-finals, any chance of the goal being overturned once given was ruled out. However, replays showing second-half substitute Lucas Bergvall obstructing the 26-year-old by placing an arm on him have ignited outrage among Red Devils supporters. They could have kept their League Cup hopes alive after Jonny Evans scored a third goal in added-time, but it proved nothing more than a consolation.

Rule Expert Explains Why Son's Goal Stood

Christina Unkel suggests the decision was not a clear and obvious error

Speaking to the CBS Sports team after the full-time whistle, former FIFA referee Christina Unkel was quick to uphold the decision to allow Son's goal to stand. "I'm not going to lose you guys here: Do we want this decision to be foul on the pitch? The answer is yes. If there had been VAR, then that's when we can get into conversation about whether it was clear and obvious." She continued:

"But from on the pitch, yes, there is that contact on the left arm. But what I was looking out for when we're breaking down the goal is, where was the referee's position? He's looking through this mass amount of players, and he may not have the best view to fully appreciate the amount of contact that happened. This is what we would consider a simple foul. Does it rise to the level of clear and obvious error? The answer is no."

In response to Unkel's analysis, one of the panelists then asked where, if VAR was in use, it would have been better for referee John Brooks to have called a foul and then let technology do its job. She replied: "Good question, the answer is no. Every goal is checked, whether given or not given", stating that the job of a referee is still to make the decisions he deems as accurate.

Tottenham and Manchester United have experienced an inconsistent season, with a fair share of significant victories and defeats. However, their focus must swiftly shift back to Premier League action this weekend. The Red Devils will host Bournemouth on Sunday, while Ange Postecoglou's team will aim to build on their dramatic win as they welcome league leaders Liverpool.