As the F1 season reaches a close, the battle between McLaren, Red Bull, and Ferrari continues to be dramatic, with the likes of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc still hoping they can catch the leading Max Verstappen.

With the Constructors' Championship battle looking just as tightly contested as the Drivers' Championship this season, there is one thing that all drivers involved must comply with, and that is having their FIA Super Licence, with six huge rules having to be followed by every single competitor, or else they risk being banned from competing.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 30/10/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 362 2. Lando Norris McLaren 315 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 291 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 251 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 240

Motorsport is a dangerous world, and understandably so, each respective sport under the motorsport umbrella has its own rules and regulations, with several licences being issued for certain events. With regard to F1, they have the FIA as their governing body, and they require all drivers to have a full top-level Super Licence in order to compete.

To obtain one of these licences, they must follow and comply with six rules, and they are as follows:

Must be at Least 18 Years Old

The first of the FIA's six rules is that all competitors in F1 must be at least 18 years old. A simple rule to follow, the FIA do allow exceptions under extraordinary circumstances, with Article 5 of the Sporting Code declaring that any driver aged 17 that shows "outstanding ability and maturity" within their F1 car can be granted a Free Practice Only Super Licence. An exception that has only been used once, and it was for none other than 17-year-old Max Verstappen, as he drove at the Australian GP in 2015, aged just 17 years and 166 days old.

Hold a Grade A International Competition Licence

A licence that verifies a driver's skill and knowledge, it is earned by competing in lower grade competitions such as F2, F3, karting, or rally cars. This can be seen as a way of confirming a driver's experience and understanding of racetrack regulations. It is a relatively new rule that has only been enforced since 2022.

Pass an FIA Theory Test