Highlights Dirty Boxing Championship seemingly combines MMA and boxing with smaller gloves & elbow strikes and ground and pound allowed.

Mike Perry's new promotion will see fights take place with 5oz gloves, inside an 18-foot ring, and 3x3 minute rounds.

Amid fighter pay concerns elsewhere, Perry's league focuses on safety and fair compensation.

MMA star Mike Perry has announced the launch of a new combat sports promotion, Dirty Boxing Championship. Perry shared the exciting news at a press conference ahead of his fight with Jake Paul, and it seems to be a cross between boxing and MMA, which shouldn't come as a surprise given that 'Platinum' has experience in both the cage and the ring.

"This promotion has been in the works for over a year, and we started this because of my success in bare-knuckle," Perry said at the press conference. "We foresee Dirty Boxing as a visually captivating and explosive contest of will between combatants. Opponents will box the sweet science gloved like an MMA fighter with the freedom to throw elbows like a Thai fighter. Plus, if the action hits the ground, fighters can keep striking to finish the fight.

"I feel that there are many great fighters and athletes out there that would like to compete in something like this. but don't exactly want to compete in bare-knuckle and take the gloves off. There are a couple of names that come to mind."

The promotion's website says: "Dirty Boxing Championship is a new super-fast and close-action combat sport that packs world-class MMA and vintage boxing into a pair of five-ounce gloves and an 18-foot certifiably 'DIRTY' competition ring."

Perry is clearly in bullish mood over the developing company's chances of early growth, despite the fact there is so much competition in the industry already, with the likes of traditional MMA and boxing, bare-knuckle fighting, Power Slap, and more: "We're very close to being sanctioned by commissions, and we're ready to get some athletes, get a card together, and put a fight on sometime this year."

Early rumours suggest a fight card could come together as soon as September or October later this year. Perry also confirmed some critical rules for his new promotion. The key headlines were:

The Official Rules for Dirty Boxing Championship

5 oz gloves to be used in all fights

Elbow strikes allowed

Ground and Pounds permitted

18-foot ring

3x3 minute rounds

5x3 minute rounds in championship fights

Fighter Pay Bound to be Talking Point

The UFC have constantly been criticised for how much, or little, they pay their fighters

Perry fought for the UFC, a promotion often criticised for its treatment of fighters. Josh McLean, one of Perry's founders, is confident that these hybrid rules will thrill new and existing fans: "I think this rule set is going to be the most exciting thing for the casual fan base that's been put together."

Interestingly, the promotion's site also features a line on fighter pay: "A talent-first focus with an emphasis on safety and fair pay. A league by and for the fighters."

No broadcast deal is in place yet for Perry's new brainchild, but this is a fascinating move in the combat sports world. However, before he can entirely focus on getting this promotion off the ground, he must fight Paul in front of thousands of expectant fans. Perry has replaced Mike Tyson, and while he might not be as famous as the former heavyweight champion, he is a tough, tenacious fighter.