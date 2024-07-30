Highlights The Olympic Village is a very strict setting, with several rules that Olympians must follow.

If they break said rules, they could be withdrawn from the Games, much like the Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira found out when she broke them.

No leaving without permission, no alcohol, no parties, and you must leave two days after your event has finished.

Being an Olympic athlete is not a 9-5. Athletes can only train for a few hours a day, especially during the Games, meaning that the bulk of their time is spent in the Olympic Village. From cardboard beds to unlimited free coffee, the experience of living in the Olympic Village has been documented in Paris on social media more than ever before.

It is also becoming more common knowledge that, at least for some of the athletes, the village essentially becomes a s**g-pad once the athletes are no longer competing. The supposedly ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds have not seemed to change the proclivities of athletes' after-hours. No wonder Ilona Maher’s TikToks have blown up comparing the Village to the Love Island villa.

However, the Olympic Village is not a lawless Wild West, as there are some rules the athletes have to follow. If broken, the athletes can be sent home like a naughty kid on a school trip.

Permission Must be Granted to Leave Village

One of the most serious rules is that athletes are not permitted to leave the village without permission. Although this seems like a rule not fit for adult athletes in a city like Paris, you only have to look at the example of Ana Carolina Vieira to see how seriously a breach is taken.

The Brazilian was sent home from the Paris Games, and her partner Gabriel Santos received a warning after the pair were caught when they posted a video on social media that showed them outside the village.

It seems that the rules and punishment doled out for athletes is somewhat determined by the national Olympic committee of the offender, as it was the Brazilian Olympic committee (COB) that chose to be so strict about athletes not leaving without permission.

The COB released a statement on the incident, saying: "With this, in common agreement with the members of the Technical Committee of the sport, with the Team Leader and with the Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA), the COB decided to punish the two athletes for having left the Olympic Village without authorisation last Friday.

"In addition to this fact, the athlete, Ana Carolina, in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested the technical decision taken by the Brazilian Swimming Team committee. Thus, athlete Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira was punished with removal from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately.”

Swimming is usually one of the first events that takes place in the Games, where athletes can race once and be finished for the duration. However, they cannot stay for longer than two days after their competition finishes, or their Olympic Identity and Accreditation Card will be deactivated to prevent them from getting into the village.

Other Olympic Village Rules

If you thought that the two-day grace period would be a hoot, you may also be wrong, as alcohol and parties are banned in the village. There are a few rules centred around access to the village, as technically, only the athletes are permitted to stay there. In special circumstances, coaches and team officials can be brought in, but this is pretty rare.

Since Tokyo 2020, there has also been a ban on political, religious, and racial propaganda. This rule applies to the village, as well as the field of play, medal ceremonies, and other official ceremonies.