Highlights Bill Belichick is rumored to want the Dallas Cowboys HC job.

Belichick's resurgence in Dallas could lead to long-awaited playoff success for the franchise.

Current Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract with the Cowboys.

The biggest surprise in the 2024 NFL offseason didn't come from a blockbuster trade or mega-deal signing. When former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not land a head coaching job during this past coaching carousel, it left fans, players, and media alike stunned.

Since failing to land a job this year, it has been the NFL's worst-kept secret that Belichick is waiting for better NFL HC jobs to open up.

The same notion was reiterated via a collaborative ESPN report by Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Jeremy Fowler. A source spoke with a longtime friend of Belichick, who implied the lone job Belichick would take was none other than that of head coach of the Dallas Cowboys:

I don't think Bill Belichick will ever be a head coach again in the National Football League. Unless it's [for] Jerry Jones.

Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy has been on the hot seat for what feels like two full seasons now, but with no extension in sight, it is clear this will be his last opportunity to produce an NFC title for the franchise with the longest championship appearance drought in the conference.

He has had a solid stay in Dallas, earning a 12-5 record in each of the last three seasons, though his playoff performances have left much to be desired.

Related Way Too Early Look At Where Bill Belichick Could Coach In 2025 Where could one of the greatest coaches of all time end up in 2025?

Belichick Could Be The Key To Success For The Cowboys

The six-time Super Bowl champion has proved his worth in playoff scenarios

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Belichick behind the wheel of the most expensive franchise in American sports sounds like a media frenzy. If Belichick and Jones can coexist—which they should, considering both Belichick and Jones have already spoken privately and publicly, respectively, about willing to work together—that's 11 championship rings between them.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Belichick is 31-13 in the postseason, and has appeared in the most playoff games (44) in NFL history, with the next closest being Vince Lombardi (31).

It is a player's game, though, and without Tom Brady under center, Belichick's Patriots failed to produce a winning record in three of the past four seasons, including zero playoff wins. Safe to say Dak Prescott would represent a pretty significant upgrade under center over Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones, however.

Patriots' Record With Belichick in Last 4 Years Year Record 2023 4-13 2022 8-9 2021 10-7 2020 7-9

In the same report, a different source also said that Belichick will be biding his time until next January, likely hoping that McCarthy disappoints. Failing that, the source said Belichick would also be interested in the head coaching positions with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Looks like someone's got a secret affinity for the NFC East, eh Bill?

If the Cowboys fail to win in the playoffs and move on from McCarthy, it sounds like Belichick will be a shark in the water, waiting to take a bite out of what should be one of the most favorable job openings in the NFL.

The Cowboys have a young and explosive defense that "fits the bill for Bill." The defense ranked fifth in total yards against per game, passing yards against per game, and points against per game in 2023.

Cowboys Team Defense Rankings Category Cowboys Rank Yards/Game 299.7 5th Passing Yards/Game 187.4 5th Points/Game 18.5 5th Interceptions 17 8th Sacks 42 14th

If Belichick dons a Dallas star on his next ripped-sleeve, coffee-stained hoodie, it's safe to say that with great excitement for the Dallas fan base will also come some tough roster decisions, including whom to extend this next offseason with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons all expected to receive blockbuster extensions.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.