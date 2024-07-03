Highlights Dak Prescott's health rumors cause bettors to wager against the Cowboys.

A Dallas team official denied the rumors.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract so an injury could cost him a lot of money.

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, there's never a shortage of drama. Even now, with the offseason in one of its most quiet periods, people are buzzing about starting quarterback Dak Prescott. This time, it is his health.

The Ross Tucker Podcast had pro sports bettor Steve Fezzik discussing Dallas in a recent episode. Fezzik said there are rumors that Prescott isn't healthy, which is why people are betting heavily against the Cowboys lately:

"Dak Prescott...News is, he’s not 100%, and they’ve been betting against the Cowboys the last three days...There’s rumors that he had an MRI. That’s unconfirmed, but that’s the rumors that I’m hearing."

If the rumors are true, that would greatly blow the team's Super Bowl chances. For years, there have been jokes that winning the NFC East is a curse for the next season. As the 2023 division champs, Dallas is trying to dispel that notion in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFC East has gone 19 consecutive seasons without a repeat champion. That is the longest streak without back-to-back titles by any division in NFL history.

A team source has already called the injury claim a waste of time.

Dak Prescott Also in Contract Limbo With Cowboys

Dallas is dilly-dallying again, as extension talks have fizzled

A few years ago, the Cowboys' front office played coy with Prescott, letting his rookie contract expire before eventually agreeing on a four-year, $160 million deal. With that contract set to expire after 2024, it seems as if history will repeat itself. There are strong arguments for and against extending Prescott.

Despite the media's portrayal sometimes, Prescott has won a lot of games as the Cowboys quarterback. In every season where he started at least 10 games, Dallas went .500 or better in those games. He's 73-41-0 in the regular season as the team's starting quarterback. Prescott quietly racks up passing yards and TDs, too.

Dak Prescott: Last Five Seasons Year Games Played Record Passing Yards Passing TDs 2019 16 8-8-0 4,902 30 2020 5 2-3-0 1,856 9 2021 16 11-5-0 4,449 37 2022 12 8-4-0 2,860 23 2023 17 12-5-0 4,516 36

On the other hand, Dallas still has not made it past the divisional round since winning Super Bowl XXX. Prescott was two years old at the time. It isn't entirely his fault, but the bottom line for this franchise is supposed to be rings.

Another snag in any Prescott extension talks is that his top weapon, CeeDee Lamb, is due to make major money soon. The organization has to decide who is more important.

So, Prescott has more pressure on him entering the 2024 campaign. He could earn a huge payday by playing well or have to settle for less in the offseason. An injury before training camp would not help Prescott secure the bag. Hopefully, it's merely a rumor.

