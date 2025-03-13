Summary John Cena's unexpected heel turn, aligning with The Rock, has set up a seismic Hollywood pairing.

Over a week removed from the jaw-dropping scenes that took place at WWE's Elimination Chamber PLE, and the heel turn of a lifetime is still all that fans can talk about. A show that was main evented by Cody Rhodes and The Rock, the duo's interaction was set up by the Final Boss in the hopes that the American Nightmare would agree to sell his soul and become a corporate champion for TKO.

An offer that was rejected by Rhodes was an offer that was accepted by John Cena. Turning on Rhodes in the centre of the ring, the Champ aligned himself with The Rock for a mind-blowing Hollywood pairing. Having not been seen since, a recent report has lifted the lid on what the potential team name between the duo will be.

No one in the WWE Universe could have predicted that ten months before Cena was set to retire, he would turn heel. Having been a mainstay on WWE programming for over two decades, doing so as a face, fans expected his final chapter to unfold as the rest of his career had. Embarking on the Road to WrestleMania with The Rock, the name that the pairing could be walking into Las Vegas with has raised eyebrows.

Potential Team Name for The Rock and John Cena

A fitting team name could be on the horizon

For the second consecutive year, The Rock has returned to the WWE to cause chaos on the Road to WrestleMania. Doing so in 2024 and affecting Cody Rhodes' career path for the better, the Final Boss has once again provided a WWE Superstar with a career-altering moment.

Motivating Cena to turn heel, the 16-time World Champion's desperation to finish his career with a record-breaking #17 got the better of him as he sold his soul in Toronto. Set for his first appearances in Europe, going face to face with Rhodes, it is unknown when The Rock will be joining the duo and producing more disorder. However, according to WrestleVotes, what is known is the name that the Hollywood pairing will be operating under, transcribed by WrestleOps.

"One of the ideas discussed for The Rock and John Cena has been to label them ‘The Rock and Soul Connection’."

A reference to The Rock's previous tag team with Mankind, The Rock 'n' Sock Connection, the name combines the Final Boss' in-ring name with what he caused Cena to sell, producing a very fitting name.

John Cena's WrestleMania 41 Match

A potential historic moment awaits

When Cena eliminated CM Punk at the Elimination Chamber, he earned himself an Undisputed WWE Championship with the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. A bout that seemingly pitted the greatest babyfaces of two generations against each other will now be WWE's best heel against their best face.

Rhodes, entering his first Mania as defending champion, will be hoping to navigate a rocky road and leave Las Vegas with gold still around his waist. However, Cena's motivation may be too much for the American Nightmare, as the Champ will be headlining his final Mania with a potential record-breaking 17th World Championship awaiting him. An encounter that will produce a jaw-dropping outcome either way, the WWE Universe are already waiting for the bout to get underway.