BBC Sport journalist Mark Chapman has revealed that he has heard whispers that Ethan Nwaneri could start for Arsenal against Tottenham in the North London Derby this weekend.

The Gunners are set for a midfield crisis in their biggest game of the season so far when they travel across north London to take on their fierce rivals, as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after a draw against Brighton last time out before the international break.

But they'll have to do it without Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard in midfield and that could open the door for 17-year-old Nwaneri to make his full debut in the top-flight for the Reds.

Rumours Ethan Nwaneri Could Start

17-year-old has been fast-tracked into the first-team

With England international Rice suspended after his controversial red card against Brighton last time out and Merino suffering a broken arm in his first training session after joining from Real Sociedad, manager Mikel Arteta already had a selection headache on his hands.

But captain Martin Odegaard has also now picked up an ankle injury on international duty that could see him sidelined for several weeks, leaving Arsenal with a big decision to make in their midfield ahead of Sunday's trip to take on Tottenham.

And speaking on the BBC Planet Premier League podcast, host Chapman admitted there are rumours swirling that the youngster could be called into the side in a huge show of faith from the club.

“At the other end of the scale as we move onto the north London derby, there are rumours going around at the moment, and these may be quashed by the time the game comes around. “They have some issues in midfield Arsenal, Declan Rice is suspended, Martin Odegaard picked up an injury during the week, their signing in the summer, Merino is already injured. So there are these rumours that they may start a 17-year-old, Ethan Nwaneri.”

Despite those rumours, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that it is highly unlikely Nwaneri is named in the starting line-up for such a big occasion with Arteta wary of throwing him in at the deep end.

Experienced duo Thomas Partey and Jorginho are expected to get the nod, while Kai Havertz could move into a midfield role or one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Jurrien Timber moving further up the pitch from their usual defensive positions.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Ethan Nwaneri scored 15 goals in 28 games for England's under-17 team.

Mikel Arteta New Contract Confirmed

Spaniard will earn up to £15million-per-year

In positive news for the Gunners, the club have confirmed that Mikel Arteta has put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract at The Emirates Stadium.

Arteta had entered the final 12 months of his contract in North London but has agreed a new contract until 2027 to stay with the club, becoming the second highest-earning coach in the league behind Pep Guardiola.

GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed that Arteta will earn in excess of £13million-per-year in wages over the course of his new deal, rising to a potential £15million-per-year depending on trophies and success.