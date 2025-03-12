A sprinter who has gone viral for a video of her at a track event that shows her hitting an opponent in the head with her baton has spoken out on her side of the story.

The video has caused a stir online with an outcry for such an action to result in a permanent ban from the sport. During the 4x200 metre relay at Liberty University, Virginia, on the 7th of March, Alaila Everett stuck Brookville High School sprinter Kaelen Tucker in the back of the head with her baton during the second leg of the relay.

Tucker fell to the inside of the track clutching the back of her head, where she was attended to by medical staff and was diagnosed with a concussion and potentially a fractured skull.

The video shows both runners rounding the bend with Tucker taking the lead, passing Everett of I.C Norcom High School, when suddenly, the latter seems to intentionally hit her competitor, who then stumbles and gets overtaken.

Alaila Everett Speaks Out on Controversial Athletics Incident

She has said it was not done on purpose

Everett had the chance to speak to WAVYTV10 and emotionally give her version of events in which she was insistent that her action was not intentional.

“Everybody has feelings,” Everett said, fighting back tears. “So, you’re physically hurt, but you are not thinking about my mental right. They are going off one angle.

"After a couple of times hitting her with my baton, I got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit. I know my intentions and I would never hit someone on purpose.”

Everett’s mother has also come out in support of her daughter’s claim that the action was unintentional.

“I didn’t have to see a first video, second video, or 10th video,” Cost told the media. “I know 100 percent that she would never do that to nobody.”

Tucker Family Give Their Side

They are seeking a fitting punishment for the act of violence

Despite her protestations of innocence, Everett’s parents have revealed that the Tucker family have served them with court papers asking for a protective order.

Speaking to local news, the Tucker family have expressed disappointment that Alaila and the Everett family did not offer any sort of apology or even check if Kaelen was okay.

“They were beside us at the event,” the Tucker family explained. “They were watching the video at the event, but no one apologised or came to check on her. Even if it was a fluke or freak accident, you would still check on her.”

The Tucker family have even called the governing body, who have said they have launched an official investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, Everett has said she would like to issue an apology to Tucker, but claims that she has been blocked on social media and therefore is unable to.