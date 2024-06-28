Highlights Running back is arguably the most difficult position to draft for in fantasy, and popular strategies include "All RB," "Zero-RB," and "Hero RB."

Each strategy has its merits, considering the volatility of the position and increasing injuries, as well as the relative high-scoring outputs of the wide receiver position.

Volume is king at a position where turnover and injuries are common, and drafting more running backs than you need can be a season-saving strategy.

Without doubt, fantasy football is a game ruled by running backs.

Wide receivers may score more (especially in PPR formats), and the quarterback position may present more opportunities to snag a league-winning sleeper, but running backs are the backbone of each team.

We've already discussed the best strategy for drafting kickers and defenses, as well as the best practices for drafting wideouts, and now we'll turn our attention towards the players that get their value from running the ball.

There are a number of popular strategies when it comes to picking running backs:

"All RB" or "RB Galore" , in which a fantasy manager selects running backs with three or more of their first four picks.

, in which a fantasy manager selects running backs with three or more of their first four picks. "Zero-RB" , in which a fantasy manager eschews drafting a running back in the first few rounds and instead going for RB sleepers.

, in which a fantasy manager eschews drafting a running back in the first few rounds and instead going for RB sleepers. "Hero RB" or "Anchor RB", in which a fantasy manager drafts one elite running back in the first round and then ignores the position for the rest of the early rounds of the draft.

Each strategy has its merits—running back is a highly volatile position from year to year, and injuries to star running backs are getting more prevalent every single season. Having contingencies for surefire starters is nice, but so is not losing your first-round pick to a season-ending injury in Week 2.

So, which strategy should you use in your fantasy drafts this summer?

Hero RB vs. Zero-RB

Should you draft a star running back or a top-end wide receiver in Round 1?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Both the Hero RB and Zero-RB strategies are founded on the same philosophy: running back is a volatile position, and heavily investing valuable resources (i.e., high draft picks) on a number of running backs is very risky.

People who prefer either of these options will generally look to fill out the rest of their roster with high-end players at other positions before finally dipping their toes back in the RB waters. In theory, getting to pick one of the first wideouts, quarterbacks, and tight ends off the board sounds like a huge luxury and a big advantage over the competition.

Of course, people who deploy the Hero or Zero-RB strategies have risks to face of their own: because running backs are so valuable, they'll have to pick lower-tier guys in later rounds. As such, they either have to bet that they can get good value on intriguing sleepers, or they'll have to bat a thousand on their other picks to make up for the lack of production they'll get at running back.

Top Performing Fantasy RB vs. ADP, 2023 (Half-PPR) Running Back Position Rank ADP (Overall) Christian McCaffrey 1 1 Raheem Mostert 2 114 Travis Etienne 3 26 Kyren Williams 4 249 Derrick Henry 5 14 Joe Mixon 6 30 Breece Hall 7 45 Rachaad White 8 61 David Montgomery 9 76 Jahmyr Gibbs 10 31

It's worth noting that Christian McCaffrey (324.3 half-ppr points last season) was a huge outlier, as he was the only running back to eclipse even the 250-point threshold. The difference between him and second place Raheem Mostert (242.7 points) was significantly larger than the gap between Mostert and tenth place Jahmyr Gibbs (190.1 points).

That table illustrates the risk of passing on great running backs early—six of the top-ten running backs last season were drafted in the first four rounds of 12-team leagues. Of course, there were still deep sleepers (like Mostert and Kyren Williams) who had top-five finishes despite lasting late into drafts, and plenty of running backs drafted high (e.g., Austin Ekeler, who had an ADP of third overall last year) were colossal busts (Ekeler finished as RB31 in 2023).

That's the gamut fantasy managers who elect to run one of these strategies must navigate. Should you opt to go for a dearth of running backs early, the "ideal" draft with the Zero-RB strategy would probably go as such:

Round 1: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, or CeeDee Lamb

Round 2: Travis Kelce, Puka Nacua, or Brandon Aiyuk

Round 3: Sam LaPorta, Mike Evans, or Davante Adams

Round 4: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, or Nico Collins

Round 5: Joe Burrow, Mark Andrews, or Michael Pittman Jr.

The Hero RB plan would look nearly identical, except you'd swap out the Round 1 wide receivers with a buffet of elite running backs like Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley.

The Benefits of Volume

Depth is an overlooked asset of fantasy teams

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

At the other end of the spectrum, there is the "All RB" strategy, which is for the risk-averse crowd.

People who subscribe to this strategy look at the volatility of running backs as more of an inevitability than a worry, and thus they attempt to overload their team with high quality running backs in the early rounds of drafts, opting to make selections at other positions later on.

This strategy has some merits: quality quarterbacks are notoriously easy to find in the middle and late rounds (for example, Dak Prescott had an ADP of 88 last season and finished the year as QB3), wide receiver is absolutely loaded with depth (Adam Thielen had an ADP of 138 last summer and finished as WR25), and tight end is a position where you either draft one of the "Big 4" early or wait until the late rounds to grab a sleeper.

However, by deploying the RB Galore strategy, one effectively robs themselves of the opportunity to draft a top player at any other position, and they have to bet their season on the running backs they take staying healthy (or extracting value in a trade).

An ideal start to the draft with this strategy might look like:

Round 1: Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, or Saquon Barkley

Round 2: Derrick Henry, Travis Etienne Jr., or Josh Jacobs

Round 3: Marvin Harrison Jr., Nico Collins, or DK Metcalf

Round 4: Rachaad White, Raheem Mostert, or Najee Harris

Round 5: Brian Robinson Jr., Gus Edwards, or Javonte Williams

Again, this strategy means that you'll be using a fifth-round pick on a player who will start the season as your RB4, and thus, on your bench in most league formats.

A lot of fantasy managers don't have the confidence to draft for depth so early in the draft, especially when surefire starters are still on the board at other positions. But going with the All RB strategy means that you'll create something of a monopoly on the position in your league, allowing you to potentially create your own trade market as other teams realize their needs at running back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Touches are king among running backs in fantasy. Since 2012, 58.7% of the backs to receive 20 or more touches in a game have posted an RB1 scoring week (in 12-team league formats), with those backs averaging 19.7 PPR points and 18.1 half-PPR points per game.

Which strategy you ultimately decide to use is up to your own risk tolerance, as well as how the draft board falls. Being flexible on draft day is a necessary quality for fantasy managers to have, and even if you go in with a Zero-RB mindset, you can't pass up on a player like Saquon Barkley if he magically falls into the second round.

No matter what, remember that running backs are extremely valuable, even if they are exceptionally volatile. It's always better to have more than you need early on, as opposed to having to reach for scraps later.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and FantasyPros, unless stated otherwise.