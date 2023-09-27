Highlights Ezekiel Elliott is the most notable signing for the Patriots in the 2023 offseason, and although past his prime, he has the opportunity to prove himself in New England.

The list of the last 10 running backs signed by the Patriots is littered with nobodies and busts, though there are a few diamonds in the rough.

2023 starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson and former dual threat back James White are a few of the success stories in a New England backfield.

The New England Patriots have had a helluva time finding their go-to running back over the past few years. Among that group of recent backfield dart throws is now Ezekiel Elliott, who signed with the Patriots this past summer and will look to make his own mark in New England.

But will the gamble on Elliott work out for the Pats? It's worth taking a look at how the Patriots have fared when signing and drafting running backs in recent years (not good). Here are the last 10 backs that have inked deals to come or stay in Foxboro. Spoiler alert: most of them did not last for long.

Ezekiel Elliott - Signed 2023

Without a doubt, Elliott is the most notable Patriots signing of the 2023 NFL offseason. It’s safe to say that Elliott is past his prime, but he can still prove that he's got something left in the tank if he can come up with a few more productive performances in New England.

That is going to be easier said than done considering that he’ll be sharing much of the duties in the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson, but a chance is all Elliott needs. Elliott’s one-year, “prove-it” deal with the Patriots is worth $3 million.

C.J. Marable - Signed 2023

The Patriots added another body to their backfield in the 2023 offseason when they signed Marable to a contract. Marable got inked by the Chicago Bears in 2021 after he went unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he didn't stick there and eventually took his talents to the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. His future with the Patriots is unclear in large part because of a crowded backfield, but there could still be an opportunity for him to step up if an injury occurs.

James Robinson - Signed 2023

The former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was signed by the Patriots to a two-year contract in March 2023, but he was later waived by the team in June because of injury concerns, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. It did not take Robinson much time before he found a new landing spot, though.

The New York Giants decided to sign him to a one-year deal in July, but they waived him in late August as well. Since then, Robinson has done workouts for the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, but neither team bit.

Pierre Strong - Signed 2022

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the New England Patriots, Strong played sparingly in his rookie year, toting the ball just 10 times for 100 yards. However, despite giving Strong a four-year contract worth $4.37 million, the Patriots ended up trading the youngster to the Cleveland Browns for chump change just 11 days after they signed Elliott.

Strangely enough, Strong might have a better chance at seeing significant snaps with the Browns in 2023 after their starting running back, Nick Chubb, went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. In fact, Strong scored his second career touchdown during that Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kevin Harris - Signed 2022

A sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2022, Harris remains under the control of the Patriots for the 2023 NFL season. His role on the team remains murky, especially following the arrival of Elliott, after which Harris was moved to the practice squad.

Harris was a former star running back for the South Carolina Gamecocks with whom he recorded 1,977 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 358 carries from 2019 to 2021.

Tyler Gaffney - Signed 2021

Despite not playing a single regular-season or playoff game in the NFL, Gaffney has received two Super Bowl rings, thanks to his affiliation with the Patriots. His career in the NFL is mostly defined by stints on the injured reserve and practice squad. He was waived and re-signed by the Patriots multiple times from 2014 to 2021. In between those years, he also inked contracts with the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rhamondre Stevenson - Signed 2021

Stevenson, a product of the Oklahoma Sooners football program, was taken by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Bill Belichick found a new top weapon in the backfield with Stevenson, who broke out in his second year in the NFL in 2022.

Stevenson took over the main role in the Patriots' ground attack, rushing for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns on 210 carries. Without a doubt the best back New England has had in some time, his 421 receiving yards on 69 receptions in 2022 also proved that he's quite an asset in the passing game, much like the next back on our list.

James White - Re-signed 2021

White will always be a hero in the eyes of Patriots fans, particularly because of his unforgettable exploits in Super Bowl LI. In that memorable showdown against the Atlanta Falcons, White set a Super Bowl record for most receptions in the championship game with 14 grabs for 110 yards and a touchdown.

He also had 29 rushing yards on six carries, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Patriots rewarded White with a three-year, $12 million contract a couple of months after that Super Bowl victory. He re-signed with the Patriots again in 2021, but a hip injury forced him to retire following that campaign. White played for New England for his entire NFL career from 2014 to 2021.

Lamar Miller - Signed 2020

The Patriots took a gamble on the 2018 Pro Bowler in 2020 when they signed him to a one-year, $1.05 million contract, but unfortunately he never saw action for New England. He was put on the active/physically unable to perform list just after he inked his deal, as he was still recovering at that time from a torn ACL injury he suffered a season before when he was still with the Houston Texans.

Less than a month later, the Patriots parted ways with the tailback. Miller was able to hook up with a new team shortly after, as he was signed by the Chicago Bears, but he played in just one game with them. Unfortunately for Miller, his last NFL carry came in 2018 despite hanging around and fighting for NFL roster spots until 2021.

Robert Martin - Signed 2019

The former Rutgers Scarlett Knight running back has never appeared in a single official regular season or playoff game in the NFL. Martin went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but was later signed by the New York Giants as a practice squad player.

In 2019, he found his way to the Patriots organization but lasted just a day in New England before getting waived. He has not signed with any NFL team since. Martin played four years in college for Rutgers, during which he racked up 2,274 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 449 rushing attempts for an impressive 5.1 yards per carry.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

