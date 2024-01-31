Highlights D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have performed better as starters for the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been as inconsistent as they come, which has led to difficulties in being able to establish the best starting five to slot alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, since being reinserted into the starting line-up after both having spent time coming off of the bench, NBA insider Mark Medina believes guards D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have demonstrated that they each perform better in starting roles.

Changes could be on the horizon

Russell on trade block, Lakers linked with Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown

The Lakers continue to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA, having not been able to string more than three straight wins together since early December, and have gone 5-5 in their last 10 outings.

As such, they have found themselves in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference standings, where they are barely holding on to the eighth-seed with the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets chasing them down fast, each within half a game of Los Angeles.

L.A Lakers - Last 10 Games Category Stat League Rank OFF RTG 118.7 12th DEF RTG 119.4 24th NET RTG -0.7 16th EFG% 58.4 4th Pace 103.54 1st

As such, many tip the Lakers to be one of the most active teams leading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline, and while they have had their name linked with many available candidates, questions have mainly risen over whether they are willing to abandon their continuity experiment in favor of bringing in another star, and if they do decide to do so, who they will be willing to let go of in the process.

While point-guard D’Angelo Russell is considered their ‘most desirable’ candidate for trade due to his team-friendly two-year, $36 million deal, it is fellow starting guard, Austin Reaves, who teams appear to be more interested in.

However, the Lakers have remained firm on their stance of wanting to keep him in Los Angeles, and are reportedly only willing to include him in a trade package if they are to receive a ‘clear-cut third All-Star’ in return.

The Lakers have headlined the list of teams in the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes, though, the Atlanta Hawks’ steep asking price of two future first-round draft picks and a ‘quality player’, and reluctance to want Russell involved in the return package makes things more complicated, and thus, could prevent a deal being struck between the two parties.

Another key potential player of interest for the Lakers is Bruce Brown, though, they lack the assets in the form of first-round draft picks to present an attractive deal to the rebuilding Toronto Raptors, not possessing a first-rounder until 2029, and other interested teams such as the New York Knicks and his former team, the Denver Nuggets, could present better offers.

Ham still ‘trying to find right roster combinations’

Medina argues that aside from their two superstars, the Lakers have largely been inconsistent on both ends of the floor, which has made it difficult for head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his best rotation.

However, the journalist argues that since being re-inserted into the starting line-up, Russell and Reaves have shown they’re much better starting together than coming off of the bench.

“A lot of the Lakers players outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been inconsistent. Some of their strengths are offense, some of them are defense, and Darvin Ham’s trying to find that right combination. But we've seen, at least in the short-term, that for whatever flaws, inconsistencies that we've seen from D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves this season, they are better as starters and are better playing with each other."

Efficient backcourt combination

Combine for 39.3 PPG, 13. REB, 9.1 AST

Having recently just been ingratiated back into the starting lineup together, Russell and Reaves have yielded a 116.2 offensive rating, the third-best on the Lakers roster when adjusting for more than 15 minutes played together across more than a 20 game span.

However, their defensive efficiency has been the second-worst among Lakers two-man lineups, with a defensive rating of 120.0, ahead of only Reaves and Taurean Prince (121.1), leading to them being outscored by 3.8 points per 100 possessions.

Russell and Reaves - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Category D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Starter Bench Starter Bench GP 37 7 23 24 2PT FG% 51.9 56.3 59.8 58.4 3PT FG% 41.7 40.5 32.1 37.0

But focusing on offense, among Lakers duos to share the court for more than 15 minutes per game, Russell and Reaves produce from three at the second-best efficiency, combining for 39.0 percent in their 15.4 minutes of playing time together. Only the combination of Reaves and Rui Hachimura convert their three-pointers at a greater rate, averaging 42.0 percent from three.

Furthermore, they combine for 49.4 percent from the field, the sixth-best mark on the team, with the leading duo of James and Reaves only marginally more efficient, shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

However, the backcourt pairing only combine for an average of 39.3 points per game due to their lack of on-court time together compared to other duos on the Lakers such as James and Davis, who combine for 64.5 points per game in an increased 26.1 minutes.

While the combination of Russell and Reaves has proved fruitful on the offensive side of the ball, particularly from three-point distance, their defensive liabilities could see their roles be changed once again.

Furthermore, there is the potential that one or even both players may not even be on the roster after the trade deadline, though Russell’s name has been linked more in trade rumors than Reaves’.

But, as it stands, they still both remain as Lakers, and together, they are arguably the best backcourt option, from a scoring perspective, that Los Angeles have available to them.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.