Southampton manager Russell Martin has broken his silence on their pursuit of Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho.

The Saints will return to the Premier League next season after a year’s absence following their relegation in 2023. At the end of the 2023/24 campaign, they edged past Leeds United 1-0 in the play-off final to secure their place back in the top flight.

As part of their preparations, Southampton have been active in the transfer market in order to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League once again. Ben Brereton Diaz, Flynn Downes and Adam Lallana are among the new recruits.

Hours after Carvalho scored for Liverpool in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United, reports emerged that Southampton had a bid rejected for the 21-year-old. The Athletic first reported that the Reds had turned down a £15million offer for the youngster and a much greater offer will be required to tempt Liverpool to the table.

The article goes on to say that Liverpool do not want to sanction another loan move, after he spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Hull City. Southampton had expressed an interest back in January, but are now following up on their interest.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Southampton boss Martin addressed the rumours linking them with Carvalho and he admitted the Portuguese is a player they have had their eye on for some time.

Martin said:

“He is a player we have liked for a while. We spoke in January but couldn't get it done. He is a player I admire and like.”

Liverpool signed Carvalho, described as "outstanding" by Liam Rosenior, from Premier League rivals Fulham in 2022. He's had loan spells at RB Leipzig and Hull City, but is yet to nail down a starting spot at Anfield.

Southampton handed Walker-Peters boost

He is likely to remain at St Mary’s

Southampton boss Martin has been handed a boost as reports suggest the club are now likely to keep a hold of Kyle Walker-Peters. The 27-year-old full-back had been linked with Premier League rivals West Ham.

However, a report from Football Insider now claims the Hammers have pulled the plug on a deal to sign him. Walker-Peters is now likely to be available for Southampton at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Kyle Walker-Peters 2023/24 stats for Southampton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 47 Goals 3 Assists 3 Minutes played 4,137

Walker-Peters has 12 months left on his deal at St Mary’s having joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2020 after an initial loan spell. Over the last four years, he has amassed over 160 appearances for Southampton and scored six goals.

