The nerves are jangling at Southampton as manager Russell Martin has been linked with a surprise move along the south coast to Premier League side Brighton. It comes amid talk that Roberto De Zerbi is a candidate for the Liverpool job, with the Italian coy about his future in recent weeks.

Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship, nine points off the top two but with two games in hand on second-placed Leeds. Speculation mounting around Russell's future comes after director of football Jason Wilcox quit the Saints for a top job at Manchester United under new leader Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Transfer expert Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there is 'substance' to reports linking Martin with a possible move to Brighton. The Saints boss was said to have been under consideration before the Seagulls opted to appoint De Zerbi in September 2022.

Dean Jones: There is Substance to the Brighton Link

Jones told GMS:

"The Brighton link is interesting because before they appointed De Zerbi he was actually one of the other people they had in mind. If you think about the way that Russell Martin is as a manager and the adaptations he has made along the way at Southampton so far, it is actually not too far from the philosophy Brighton look for. "I think this is a big period for Martin because how Saints come out of this season will reflect on him. If they fail to get up, I’m not sure what next season looks like. But if he gets them up, a whole world of possibilities really opens up. Whether this is an active pursuit of Martin right now I cannot confirm but in terms of it having some potential as a rumour, there is some substance to the fact he is already admired and it would not be a huge stretch to imagine him being in the frame. "We know Brighton will already have ideas though about successors for De Zerbi and one thing for sure is there will be more than one name on the list and I would not be surprised to see one or two new names surface in the next week or so."

Martin Could be Worried by Jason Wilcox Exit

The pair had a close working relationship at Southampton

Martin has already been massively affected by one departure from Southampton this month. Director of football Jason Wilcox is moving to Manchester United, and it could have a huge knock-on effect for Martin and the work he's doing on the south coast.

When asked about Wilcox's possible move to Man Utd, Martin told local BBC radio: "Being brutally honest, the one person this affects the most is me. There is still lots going on that hasn't been clarified yet and legally. If he ends up going, which if we're being honest looks likely at this point, then he goes with nothing but good wishes from us all. He has played such a huge part in changing the culture of this club and the feeling around the training ground, he's enabled us to be the leaders that we want to be."