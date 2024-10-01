Southampton manager Russell Martin has berated his players for a lack of fight and their lack of adventurous nature in their 3-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday - with the Saints boss stating that his side have 'bigger issues than he thought' due to their over-reliance on teenage star Tyler Dibling.

Goals from Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo within the first-half all but sealed the win for Bournemouth, with Southampton lacking any fight and backbone as they went into the interval three goals down and stunned at what was likely to be another loss in the Premier League. Taylor Harwood-Bellis pulled a goal back early in the second-half, but that was as good as it got for the Saints, who remain the lowest scorers in the division. And Martin took aim at his side for pinning their hopes on Dibling, who couldn't breach a solid Cherries defence to leave the club on just one point from their opening six games.

Martin: Southampton Have 'Bigger Issues' Than First Thought

The Saints are struggling at both ends of the pitch

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent after the 3-1 loss to Bournemouth on Monday evening, Martin couldn't hide his anger at his players - berating them for 'pinning their hopes' on Dibling, who at the age of 18, should not be handed that much responsibility in just his sixth Premier League game of his career. The defeated boss said:

"Whoever plays anywhere, it doesn't really matter in terms of fight. We wanted some real pace out wide because their centre-halves jump a lot and give us space in behind. Tyler [Dibling] had some really good moments driving through the middle of the pitch, and then it didn't quite come to anything because he got caught up or whatever." "So if we're pinning all of our hopes on an 18-year-old playing wide-right, then we have bigger issues than I thought."

Vital Games Coming Up For Southampton

The Saints need to pick points up - and quickly

It really has been a nightmare start for the Saints. Just three goals in their opening six Premier League games is nowhere near enough in terms of goals scored, and with 12 conceded in those six games, it's no surprise that the only point Southampton have picked up is a home draw against newly-promoted side Ipswich Town.

Southampton's Premier League games - Stats by fixture, 2024/25 Opponent Result Shots per game Newcastle United (A) 1-0 L 19 Nottingham Forest (H) 1-0 L 5 Brentford (A) 3-1 L 18 Manchester United (H) 3-0 L 6 Ipswich Town (H) 1-1 D 11 Bournemouth (A) 3-1 L 9

Alongside being comprehensively dismantled in previous games against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Brentford, they have also lost to Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest with only Wolverhampton Wanderers boasting a worse record.

They are one of the most possession-laden sides in the division, boasting the fourth-most with 60.2% possession in their six games so far - yet the Saints are unable to make their dominance of the ball count and, with just three goals in their six games, there are really worrying signs going forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Martin has won 31 of his 62 games in charge of Southampton - essentially a win every other game.

It isn't set to get any easier, either. Their next two away trips are to Arsenal and Manchester City, but two home games against Leicester City and Everton before an away trip to fellow joint-bottom side Wolves will give them chances to pick up results in what are already 'six-pointers' at this early stage in the season. Should they fail to win against the Foxes, Martin could be staring down the barrel and Southampton will certainly be looking at a quick return to the Championship if they allow their relegation rivals to pick up points.

Related David Seaman Questions Aaron Ramsdale's England Chances at Southampton Aaron Ramsdale has become a regular starter again in the Premier League but David Seaman has questioned his move to Southampton for his future

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-10-24.