Russell Martin is fighting to keep his job at Southampton after a poor start to the season, according to Football Insider.

The 38-year-old reportedly faces the sack by the end of September if he does not turn around a disappointing run of results on the Saints’ return to the Premier League.

The South Coast Club started their campaign with three consecutive losses to Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford. They currently sit 19th in the table, with only one goal scored in August and only above Everton on goal difference.

Following a 3-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, the Brighton-born tactician insisted that his side maintain a possession-based approach despite a disappointing set of performances to start the campaign.

Martin now has two weeks to regroup his squad as the Saints are back in Premier League action against Manchester United on September 14, knowing that another defeat could see fans begin to turn on him as they look to avoid returning straight back to the Championship.

The manager will be hopeful that deadline-day arrivals Ryan Fraser and Maxwel Cornet can provide a boost to Southampton’s forward line, which has struggled for output so far with the only goal of the season in the Premier League so far scored by full-back Yukinari Sugawara.

Saints Want ‘Pragmatic Style’ of Play

Martin's philosophy was the reason he was hired though

According to Football Insider, personnel in the Southampton boardroom want Martin to adopt a more pragmatic style to grind out results after a poor start to the campaign.

After he guided the club back to the Premier League last season, Southampton handed Martin a three-year contract extension, but could soon perform a U-turn on the Englishman’s future at St. Mary’s as they are yet to secure a point since their top-flight return.

Saints won promotion with more possession than any other team in England last season, an astounding 65%, but had the worst defensive record among the top five clubs in the Championship, with 63 goals conceded.

In their three Premier League matches, Martin’s men have already conceded five goals, with four of those coming from turning the ball over in their own half.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 58 Wins 31 Draws 11 Losses 16 Goals scored 106 Goals conceded 79 Points per match 1.79

Sulemana St. Mary's Exit Now ‘Off’

Will not be joining Ajax

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana’s late move to Ajax is now off, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 22-year-old is set to stay at St. Mary’s at least until the January transfer window as his move to Eredivisie fell through at the last minute due to a reported paperwork issue, despite a deal being agreed between the two clubs and the player.

With Carlos Forbs having signed for Wolves and Steven Bergwijn heading to Al-Ittihad, Ajax were hoping to bring in Sulemana as a replacement for the attacking duo, but that idea has now been put on the back-burner.

Since his arrival from Rennes in January 2022, Sulemana has made 44 appearances for the Saints across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.