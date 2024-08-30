Southampton manager Russell Martin has stated that he's hopeful of 'one or two' more signings at St. Mary's on Deadline Day, as reported by The Daily Echo's Alfie House.

The South Coast club have already made a staggering 17 signings this summer - albeit not all with the first-team in mind - while they have all-but confirmed a deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. But the Premier League side could welcome more faces after the England shot-stopper ahead of the transfer window slamming shut at 11pm this evening.

Saints Open for More Business

Martin hopeful of Deadline Day signings

Speaking to reporters ahead of Southampton's Premier League clash with Brentford, Martin initially sought to downplay the prospect of late business at St. Mary's by insisting he was 'hopeful' rather than 'expecting' more arrivals, but then said there could be 'one or two more' before the transfer window closes. He said on transfers:

"I hope so, rather than expect so. I think there will be maybe one or two more but I think it will depend on who leaves the building. Everyone is really clear on their situations."

Cornet, Alberto and Ward-Prowse Could Arrive

Last-minute deals at St. Mary's

Saints have been linked with a number of players ahead of Friday's transfer cut-off. They're in talks to sign West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet but face a late challenge from Crystal Palace to seal a season-long loan deal.

Martin's side have also made proposals to re-sign former star midfielder James Ward-Prowse, now also plying his trade at the London Stadium, while they remain confident that striker Yuri Alberto is keen to make a move from Corinithians to join last season's Championship playoff winners.

Premier League survival will be Southampton's main ambition for the season so any last-minute signings will be welcome, but especially those who can offer Premier League experience.

Cornet and Ward-Prowse both provide that, while the latter has a unique connection with the Southampton fan base.