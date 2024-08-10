Highlights Southampton want to sign Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Arsenal.

Ramsdale may be open to the temporary move, but the Gunners favour selling him.

A temporary move could materialise if no permanent offer comes in before the deadline, with Russell Martin having already held talks with the keeper.

Southampton are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan, with Saints boss Russell Martin having already held talks with the player over the potential move, according to United Stand journalist Sam C.

Ramsdale fell out of favour at Arsenal last season, with David Raya displacing him as the Gunners' number one in between the sticks, and as a result, the Englishman made just six Premier League appearances. There was hope at the Emirates that the shot-stopper would retain his value and that a significant fee would be attainable.

However, few concrete links about permanent deals have emerged as of yet, with Southampton reportedly interested in taking the former Bournemouth man on a temporary basis. Arsenal are supposedly not willing to consider sanctioning a loan for Ramsdale as things stand, but this could change if no monetary offers materialise closer to the deadline.

Southampton Eyeing Ramsdale on Loan

The keeper could be open to the move

Spending time in both Bolton and Sheffield United's academies, Ramsdale settled at Bournemouth after successful loan spells at Chesterfield and Wimbledon. Enjoying his breakout campaign in the 2019/20 season, the keeper made 37 Premier League appearances as the Cherries lost their top flight status.

Despite being relegated, the number one earned an £18.5 million switch to Sheffield United. Another relegation, this time with the Blades, saw him earn another significant move, this time joining Arsenal in the summer of 2021 for £25 million.

A surprise transfer to the Emirates was met with criticism from the North London faithful, although Ramsdale quickly established himself as Mikel Arteta's undisputed first choice, and has gone on to make 89 appearances for the club with the boss labelling him as "exceptional". However, having been usurped by Raya, the Stoke-born man is keen on a departure as he looks to make a concerted effort to displace Jordan Pickford in goal for England.

Arsenal are also hoping to relieve themselves of the narrative that comes with having a goalkeeper of his calibre as a number two, and are keen on recouping a fee close to what they paid for him three years ago. Southampton are among the interested parties, but Martin's preference is to acquire the player on a season-long loan, a deal Ramsdale is reportedly open to.

Writing on X, Sam C revealed Southampton's intentions, but suggested that nothing was imminent with regard to the deal:

Martin is in the market for a number one goalkeeper this summer, with Gavin Bazunu out until 2025 with an achilles tendon injury and Alex McCarthy ageing. Ramsdale has been identified as the ideal target, but they face competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature.

Ramsdale's Premier League Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 38 Goals Conceded 43 Clean Sheets 14 Saves Per 90 2.47 Save Percentage 70.6% Crosses Stopped Per 90 0.58 Pass Accuracy 69.7%

Saints Set to Miss out on Rak-Sakyi

Leeds agree terms for loan signing

Martin faces an uphill battle to keep Southampton in the top flight next season, despite the South Coast club's rampant transfer activity this summer. The Saints have already brought in eight senior additions, and are looking to add further offensive firepower to their ensemble.

They had been in the race to sign Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, eager to acquire him on a permanent deal, but it now appears they'll miss out on the winger, with Leeds having agreed terms to sign him on loan. The explosive wide man struggled with injury last season at Selhurst Park, subsequently making just eight appearances for the Eagles, but netted 15 goals on loan at Charlton the year before.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/08/2024