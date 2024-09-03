Richard Keys believes Russell Martin could be facing the sack at Southampton after a poor start to their Premier League campaign.

Writing on his blog, Keys suggested the Brighton-born tactician is ‘heading for the exit door’ if Saints don’t change their approach after three consecutive losses in their top-flight return.

Following a 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, Martin insisted that his side maintain a possession-based style despite an uninspiring set of performances in August.

The Saints have scored the fewest goals this season so far, with just one in the first three matches, and currently sit 19th in the table.

The south coast side now have nearly two weeks until they are back in Premier League action against Manchester United on September 14.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Martin admitted he hopes the international break will be an opportunity for some players to put in the work, including deadline day arrivals Ryan Fraser and Maxwel Cornet.

Keys: Saints Remind Me of Burnley

‘Were down by Christmas’ last season

Writing on his blog, Keys suggested Southampton’s poor start to the season and tactical approach remind him of Burnley, who were equally possession-oriented last season:

“A quick mention for Russell Martin, who reckons his suicidal approach to the game would be ‘questioned less I was foreign’. No it wouldn’t Russell. “Wise up man before it’s too late. Saints remind me of Burnley last season - who were, of course, managed by a foreigner. He too insisted he wanted to play the ‘right way’. He too got spanked most weekends and his team were all but down by Christmas. “I’m not saying Martin is auditioning, but he’s heading for the exit door if Saints don’t change.”

Despite conceding three goals on Saturday against Brentford, Martin found positives in Aaron Ramsdale’s debut. The Saints boss was pleased with his new goalkeeper’s performance, saying the 26-year-old ‘was great’ in his first Premier League start of the season.

Ramsdale, Cornet, and Fraser’s arrivals in the final week of the transfer window took Southampton’s summer spending to almost £100m, with as many as 19 new arrivals in total.

One of the busiest clubs over the summer, Southampton welcomed reinforcements across the pitch, and early performances suggest the squad will require some time to gel.

Yukinari Sugawara has been one of Southampton's standout signings so far – the 24-year-old Japanese defender scored the club’s first goal of the season last weekend and has delivered solid performances in the early stages of the campaign.

Saints Agree Sulemana Deal

Set to join Ajax on a season-long loan

Southampton have reached an agreement with Ajax over winger Kamaldeen Sulemana’s departure on a season-long loan, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Saints are close to offloading the 22-year-old to the Eredivisie, with personal terms now a subject of negotiations between Sulemana and Ajax.

Since his arrival from Rennes in January 2023, the rapid winger has struggled to impress at St. Mary’s in his first 18 months at the club and was made surplus to requirements by Russell Martin last season.

Sulemana was reduced to just 10 starts in the Championship during the previous campaign and could soon replace former Tottenham ace Steven Bergwijn, who joined Al-Ittihad from Ajax on Monday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton Stats (2023/24 Championship) Appearances 25 Goals 0 Assists 3 Key passes per 90 1.51 Shots per 90 1.71 Minutes played 948

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-09-24.