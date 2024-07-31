Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin confirms lots of interest in Kyle Walker-Peters.

Hammers keen on former Tottenham right-back, quoted £20m by Southampton.

Saints surprised to keep Walker-Peters last summer, don't want to risk losing him for free.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has just given an update on the future of West Ham United target Kyle Walker-Peters, confirming that there is a lot of interest in the defender.

Walker-Peters has been heavily linked with a departure this summer due to his contract expiring next year, with The Times reporting that West Ham have been quoted in the region of £20m by Southampton, with the Hammers keen on the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back.

The Saints may have expected to lose the defender last summer after they were relegated to the Championship, but they managed to keep him at St Mary's Stadium, much to the surprise of Martin.

Walker-Peters Attracting a Lot of Interest

Southampton want to keep him

Speaking live on Sky Sports, Martin has discussed the future of Southampton's Walker-Peters, suggesting that there is a lot of interest in him this summer...

"We have a lot of interest in him as we did last summer, and then Kyle ended up staying, maybe to the surprise of everyone, myself included. He was amazing for us last season, he did incredibly well, he’s superbly talented person."

Undoubtedly, Southampton would love to keep Walker-Peters for another season after the impressive displays he's produced since joining the club, but it would be a huge risk. With his contract running down, they won't want to lose him on a free transfer.