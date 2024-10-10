Southampton boss Russell Martin is reportedly ‘one game away’ from being sacked at St Mary’s, with the upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City set to be crucial for the 38-year-old’s future, according to TEAMtalk.

The Saints hierarchy are thought to be losing patience with Martin amid his poor start to the top-flight campaign and are preparing to make a swift change on the touchline depending on the outcome of the Foxes clash on 19 October.

According to the report, Southampton chiefs are drawing up a list of potential replacements for the Brighton-born tactician, should they be forced to make a switch in the St. Mary’s dugout.

Soon after getting the south coast club promoted from the Championship last season, Martin was rewarded with a three-year deal, but could soon see the mood change amid a disappointing run of results.

Southampton have failed to win any of their first seven games on their return to the Premier League and are sitting second-bottom in the table, with a mere four goals scored. The manner of their defeats is reportedly also raising alarms, having already conceded 15 goals.

Martin Faces St Mary’s Axe

After winless Premier League start

According to TEAMtalk, Martin’s reluctance to change his style of play has been a point of concern recently, as he continues to adhere to his possession-based approach in the Premier League.

Southampton won promotion with more possession than any other team in England last season, an astounding 65%, but have so far failed to turn their similar approach into results in the top flight, despite boasting the fifth-best average so far with 57.4%.

If Martin avoids the sack after the Leicester game on 19 October, the 38-year-old will face a potentially more favourable schedule to try and turn things around after a dire start to the campaign.

In their next four Premier League fixtures, Southampton will face fellow bottom-five clubs Everton and Wolves, and visit the Etihad for a clash with champions Manchester City.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 63 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 19 Goals scored 116 Goals conceded 95 Points per match 1.17

Tottenham ‘Tracking’ Tyler Dibling

Could join race for 18-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly tracking promising Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and are expected to join the race for the youngster in 2025, according to Football Insider.

Dibling’s superb start to life in the Premier League has stood out despite the club’s recent struggles, featuring in all seven fixtures so far and scoring one goal in 317 minutes of top-flight action.

The 18-year-old faces no shortage of suitors in England – the report claims Spurs could be the latest to join the chase for Dibling next year, before his value skyrockets.

If he were to make a move to north London, Dibling would join a host of young talents already in the Tottenham squad, including Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, and Wilson Odobert, all of whom joined the club this summer and have already featured significantly under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-10-24.