Rangers are closing in on the appointment of former Southampton manager Russell Martin, with the Scottish coach agreeing on a move to Ibrox Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gers are in the market for a new manager after Philippe Clement was sacked earlier in the season. Barry Ferguson took over as interim manager, but he won't be continuing as Rangers prepare for the 2025/2026 campaign.

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart and new director of football Kevin Thelwell, who recently arrived through the door from Everton, will have been working around the clock to ensure they can bring in the right man to steer them back in a positive direction. Rangers missed out on the Scottish Premiership title to their Glasgow rivals last season, with Clement struggling to get a tune out of the Ibrox outfit.

Fabrizio Romano: Rangers Close to Appointing Martin

He's said yes to the project

Italian journalist Romano has now confirmed that Rangers are closing in on the appointment of former Southampton manager Martin. The Scottish coach has already accepted the project and is ready to join the Glasgow giants...

"Rangers are closing in on the appointment of Russell Martin as new head coach. Former Southampton manager has already accepted the project, ready for new chapter."

Martin, described as 'unbelievable', held talks with Rangers in May, and it now appears that the Scottish club have selected him as the right man for the job. The 39-year-old last managed Southampton in the English Premier League, but he was sacked just a few months into the season.

Russell Martin Career Managerial Stats Matches 252 Wins 101 Draws 56 Losses 95 Goals scored 382 Goals conceded 378

Despite struggling in England's top flight, Martin did a superb job with the Saints in the previous campaign, helping them gain promotion from the Championship. Southampton came up through the play-offs, but the Premier League was clearly a step too soon with the south coast side suffering relegation, finishing in 20th position.

Martin has been out of work since then, and if Rangers can now finalise a deal, the Scottish manager will have a full pre-season to work with his new side.

