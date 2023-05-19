Southampton manager target Russell Martin has the right character to succeed in the job at St Mary's, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Saints now relegated to the Premier League, they appear to be closing in on a young, up-and-coming manager.

After losing at home to Fulham last weekend, Southampton were relegated to the Championship with two games to spare.

Ruben Selles is the current manager of the south coast club after taking on the role when Nathan Jones was sacked.

According to The Athletic, Swansea boss Martin is set to be apppointed by Saints to hopefully guide the club back to the Premier League next season.

When speaking to the press before Southampton's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, Selles spoke about his future and confirmed he wouldn't stay at the club in a coaching role unless he was the manager.

He said, also via the Daily Echo: "First question is if I want to stay as a coach if I’m not the manager, absolutely not. If somebody has a doubt or if they don’t know it through me they can read it through the media."

Now, Jones has confirmed that Martin impressed in talks with the Saints hierarchy, and he believes the 37-year-old is a good character.

What has Jones said about Martin?

Jones provided more information about what Martin said in talks with Southampton about what his vision is to move the club forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The talks were detailed and he has a clear vision of where he can take the team and the type of players he can bring in that he feels will help them get back to where they need to be. From everything I've heard of Martin in the past, I think he's a good character for a challenge like this one."

What's next for Southampton?

This summer could be a chance to have a bit of a rebuild.

Romeo Lavia could leave the club, with Football Insider reporting that Chelsea are in talks with the Belgian midfielder over bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes it's inevitable that James Ward-Prowse will also leave.

The Saints could bring in around £100m for the midfield duo, which gives them a chance to continue investing in young talent and having a little reset.

Raising this amount of money from two players when in the Championship could allow you to strengthen multiple positions.