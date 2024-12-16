Southampton manager Russell Martin was sacked on Sunday after a 5-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur, and GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that the Scottish boss failed to implement improvements that were set out before the season.

The Saints currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with just one win in England's top flight this campaign. Southampton showed support for Martin over the last few months despite results being disappointing, but his position clearly became untenable after their latest defeat.

The supporters inside the stadium voiced their frustrations against Spurs, with a banner asking for his exit shown on the live TV coverage. The Premier League's basement side were 5-0 down at half-time, and although Martin won't have been judged on a single performance, it's been a season of below-par results.

Southampton Tried to Support Martin This Season

Certain aspects of their game didn't improve

It was confirmed in a statement on Sunday evening that Southampton had made the difficult decision to relieve Martin of his duties, just a few hours after their game against Tottenham had concluded. After 16 Premier League games this season, Martin's side sit with just 5 points, and the board clearly felt change was needed.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Southampton tried to support Martin for as long as they could and were hoping to stick with him rather than change the manager. Despite that, the board failed to see improvements as the season went on and ultimately had to make the decision.

Russell Martin's Southampton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 13 Goals scored 11 Goals conceded 13 Points per game 0.31

It's understood that before the 2024/2025 season began, Southampton's board agreed on certain aspects of the side that needed to improve as they returned to the Premier League, with their displays defensively one key area that was addressed. To be competitive in England's top flight, this was an important part of Martin's side that had to improve, but he failed to implement those changes.

Sources have confirmed that Southampton believe Martin is an excellent man-manager and attacking coach, but the same mistakes have been made over and over again in the last few months, meaning they had to make the decision to relieve him of his duties.

Southampton Will Need to Act Fast

There's plenty of time remaining

Although Southampton are in a position at this stage of the season that almost guarantees that they will fail to stay in the Premier League, there is still a chance they could survive with so long left in the campaign. Saints were on course to be relegated under Martin, and a change was necessary.

Southampton will now need to act swiftly, bringing in a manager to give them a fighting chance of staying in the Premier League. The Saints are in a precarious position, but a run of games that sees them picking up a few wins could see them right in the mix again for survival.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.