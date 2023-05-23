Southampton managerial target Russell Martin is a 'good man manager', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints have suffered relegation to the Championship, so they have to get their next appointment right.

Southampton news - Russell Martin

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are set to appoint Martin, the current manager of Championship side Swansea.

After Nathan Jones was sacked earlier in the year, Ruben Selles was appointed until the end of the season, but he failed to guide the south coast club to Premier League safety.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was also in the St Mary's hot seat earlier in the campaign, so Martin will be hoping he can do a better job than the aforementioned trio.

The Saints hierarchy will undoubtedly be hoping that they are able to bounce back at the first available opportunity, but it certainly won't be easy.

The Championship is a difficult league to get out of, and Southampton may have to accept that some players will leave the club.

However, Martin may turn to Swansea to try and bring in players he trusts.

Ryan Manning, who scored five times and provided 10 assists in the league this season, as per FBref, is out of contract in the summer, for example.

What has Jones said about Martin?

Jones has suggested that Martin is a good man manager, with options such as Manning open to him if he moves to St Mary's.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah there's going to be a lot of options like that [Ryan Manning] open to him. From everything I hear, Martin is a really good man manager.

"He's very good at having clear conversations with people about the way things are expected to be heading. So, I think that could be a real asset for him if he ends up signing for Southampton."

What's next for Southampton?

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton could bring in £100m from James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia in the summer window.

Although a major blow, the additional funds could be useful as Martin will look to rebuild his squad ready to push for the Championship title.

Other players will undoubtedly want to leave the club after their relegation, but they have plenty of young talent who could flourish in the second tier of English football.

The likes of Samuel Edozie, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Juan Larios haven't been given much of a chance in the Premier League, but this could be the ideal situation for them to express themselves.