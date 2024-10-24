Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone is set to be out for a 'little bit of time', manager Russell Martin has confirmed in his press conference ahead of Manchester City.

It's been a difficult season for the Republic of Ireland international who has struggled with regular fitness problems, failing to make a significant impact on Southampton's return to the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Southampton's trip to Manchester City, Martin has confirmed that Smallbone will be out for a 'little bit of time'...

"Yuki [Sugawara] had to come off, we've managed him a bit this week. Another 24 hours will show if he's ready to start or not. Will Smallbone is out for a little bit of time."

Yuki Sugawara could also be a doubt after coming off against Leicester City, but the Southampton boss is hopeful that he could be involved. Smallbone has made just three Premier League starts for the Saints so far this campaign and has featured just once since August.

The 24-year-old was out injured until the Leicester game at the weekend where he came off the bench late on, but it appears he's now picked up another problem before their clash with the Premier League champions. Southampton set up with a midfield two of Joe Aribo and Flynn Downes against Leicester while they also had Adam Lallana and Lesley Ugochukwu on the bench, so Martin does have plenty of options to choose from in the middle of the park.

Southampton currently find themselves sitting in 19th position with just one point from 19 games. It doesn't get any easier for the South Coast club as they face the Premier League champions, but their next two fixtures after that could give them an opportunity to turn things around. The Saints will face fellow strugglers Wolves and Everton in consecutive games after they play Manchester City, which could be crucial in helping them steer themselves away from the relegation zone.