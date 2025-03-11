“Maybe we’ll play a bit more direct,” an articulate and charismatic Russell Martin sarcastically quipped to a sympathetic Sky Sports studio on Monday night when asked about the tactical approach at his next football club.

Jamie Carragher and David Jones gave the former Southampton manager a platform to provide his perspective on an 18-month spell at St. Mary’s which ended with his side being on course to achieve the lowest Premier League points tally of all time.

Question marks over a style of play so possession-obsessive that it often became self-destructive peppered Martin’s time at Southampton, even during his first season which ended in a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking with promotion via the Playoffs.

Martin’s 4th-placed Championship squad conceded 63 goals in 46 regular season games. That was just two less than relegated Birmingham, and the third-worst record in the top half. In contrast, their average possession was the highest of any team in the division at 62%.

During the current Premier League season, Southampton have committed by far the most errors leading to goals of any side at 19, six more than second-placed Aston Villa, and have overall conceded 68 times. Meanwhile, their average possession is 50%, ranking them 11th throughout the top flight. Relegation rivals Ipswich, Wolves, Everton and Leicester all have less, as do Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola’s impact on playing philosophies in English football has made more defensive-minded managers like Tony Pulis, Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce, traditionally go-to-appointments for clubs looking to stave off relegation, pariahs of a bygone era for Premier League owners, who seemingly no longer sacrifice style for survival.

Martin’s approach to football is at the complete opposite end of the tactical spectrum, and yet just as extreme. Possession retention has been equally as frustrating for fans as hit-and-hope long-balls, and high-scoring, last-minute victories as painstaking as ground-out 1-0 wins. It’s a curious paradox of modern football that the possession game is often seen as the ‘right way' of playing, and yet can be just as drab for supporters as two sides going route-one for ninety minutes.

Martin’s response to criticism of his playing style on Monday night was a little inconsistent. On the one hand, the former Swansea boss insisted he would have made changes “if results would improve by doing it differently”, despite the bar in that respect being incredibly low. On the other, he unapologetically agreed that he’s an idealist.

“Yeah, definitely [I’m an idealist]. I feel like we tweak and adapt because I want to win but I do it because I want to watch my team and enjoy it. I speak to so many coaches who come in at the end and go I'm compromising this or the team I wanted to start here and the team looked completely different. “I feel like you have to stand for something. if you haven't managed the top or you haven't been a Barcelona for 20 years to learn that way you have to stand for something.”

Martin’s comments beg an interesting question that many Premier League chairmen will often have contended with: What actually makes a great manager? Is it someone who builds and bends a team over time to suit their specific idea? Or is it someone who adapts their structure, tactics and playing style around the players at their disposal?

Would you rather hire Carlo Ancelotti, who has made a career out of getting the best from what he’s been given, or Pep Guardiola, who has spent vast fortunes implementing his own footballing beliefs at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City?

Hypothetical debates are one thing; harsh realities are another. And that is where a more cynical view of Martin’s time at Southampton comes in, especially in light of his own comments insinuating an unhappiness with the club’s recruitment.

"I think we looked at a lot of things in the summer and we lost Jason Wilcox towards the end of last season to Manchester United. He played a big part in bringing me into a club, really clear on the profile of the players, and then we lost him. There were a lot of people, myself included, doing our transfers, doing a Premier League transfer window for the first time. And there were things we really wanted and couldn't quite get for various reasons, so it became difficult."

If you are an idealist working with a group of players incapable of surviving in the Premier League while trying to play an idealistic style of football, are you managing in the best interests of the club, or the best interests of yourself?

Because history tells us that pragmatic managers are not favoured by the Premier League’s top clubs, especially British ones, and style of play often feels as big a factor as achievements when those sides draw up their lists of potential management targets.

Indeed, there is a pattern of low-end Premier League managers getting chances at top clubs based on being possession idealists, irrespective of whether their teams benefitted from that approach.

That played out with Vincent Kompany at Burnley, where he insisted on playing out from the back regularly to his own team’s detriment, only to wind up at Bayern Munich, and Enzo Maresca at Leicester City, who leapfrogged far more experienced managers into the Chelsea job because of the way he had the Foxes playing.

And while Martin himself doubts his chances of walking straight back into a Premier League job, the general perception of him is still far more favourable than the reality of his record in the Premier League, which stands at five points from 16 games, with just eleven goals scored to 36 conceded.

As much as Martin would have wanted to succeed at Southampton, at this early stage of his career, it makes sense to be thinking about the long-term. What would serve him better in the long-run; playing a more pragmatic style of football to achieve results, or adopting a philosophy that translates better to what’s expected at top clubs?

Perhaps such decisions are conscious, unconscious or completely coincidental – a belief in the ‘right way’ of playing that should never be compromised. But it’s debatable whether any of the clubs who hired managers with such ambitious playing styles have significantly benefitted from it: Burnley are back in the Championship, and Leicester and Southampton appear almost certain to join them.

Idealism has its time and place. But when Premier League survival is on the line, it seems to benefit the individuals who insist upon it far more than the clubs that become collateral damage.