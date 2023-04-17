George Russell has suggested that, had Max Verstappen joined Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton, he might have had his career damaged.

Between them, Hamilton and Verstappen have won each championship since 2017 and, indeed, all bar one since the 2014 season with Hamilton winning six of his seven titles in that time and Verstappen taking both of his.

They are two exceptional, generational talents and that is part of the reason we were served up such an epic fight in 2021 between them with both producing stunning performances over the course of the campaign.

That in mind, seeing them in the same team alongside one another seems rather fanciful to say the least, and it is massively unlikely to ever happen, but perhaps in Max's earlier career he could have moved to Merc and joined Lewis before he obviously forged his career with Red Bull.

Not joining Mercedes might well be a blessing in disguise for Verstappen, Russell believes though, with him saying coming up against Hamilton at his peak might well have set the Dutchman back:

“Some drivers have been thrown in at the deep end early, and it’s hurt their careers," Russell said in a recent interview with Square Mile when reflecting on his patient wait to get a chance at one of the front-running teams.

“For example, Max Verstappen obviously got his promotion after 18 months, but perhaps if he went into a team like Mercedes against Lewis Hamilton at the peak of his powers, it could have damaged his career.

“So you’ve got to look at it from both sides, and for sure Max was a greater driver after three or four years under his belt compared to where he was after 18 months under his belt.

“If you’re going up against a guy who’s absolutely in his prime and dominating in the car that he’s so used to, maybe he wouldn’t be in the position he is today.”

An interesting take from Russell and you can see what he is saying.

Ultimately, Verstappen might have still achieved what he has had he gone into Mercedes but many a driver have been up against Hamilton in the same garage and been unable to outshine him.

It just shows the great job Russell is doing, then, in what he has done since arriving at Merc.