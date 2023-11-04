Highlights James Harden's arrival in the Clippers has sparked questions about Russell Westbrook's role and whether they can coexist on the team.

The Clippers were able to acquire Harden without giving up any of their All-Stars or solid starters, creating a star-studded lineup.

Westbrook had a successful role on the team last season, becoming an important player on the court and in the locker room, but he may now be shifted to the bench unit.

After months of back-and-forth, James Harden finally got his move to the Los Angeles Clippers to team up with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and his former teammate, Russell Westbrook. According to NBA journalist Mark Medina, though, his arrival in the team has sparked up questions over what Westbrook’s role will be with Harden widely expected to assume the starting point-guard role.

Clippers’ trade package

The Clippers finally got their man. After months of back-and-forth of conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team were able to acquire California native, James Harden in a trade package that saw them give up a plethora of expiring contracts and future first-round picks. The move came after it grew more and more clear that the disgruntled star’s relationship with the Sixers was beyond repair, after having previously expressed that he would "never be part of an organization" that Sixers GM Daryl Morey was a part of ever again. Sharp-shooter and defensive hustler PJ Tucker was also involved in the trade that sent Harden to L.A, offering some additional depth to the front-court.

The unlikeliest part of this trade was that Los Angeles didn’t have to part ways with any of their All-Stars or solid starters such as Terrance Mann, with reports that the Clippers had rejected a potential trade package that included the 27-year-old. Instead, they now boast a star-studded line-up that contains four NBA All-Stars, two of which are former league MVPs. However, this move doesn’t come without its questions, primarily over the 33-year-old’s fit in the line-up alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and what this means for Russell Westbrook, who now finds himself in a precarious position over what his role with the team will be.

Medina – Questions over whether Harden and Westbrook can ‘coexist’

Medina believes that Harden’s move to Los Angeles will mean that Westbrook will be shifted to the bench unit, providing the Clippers with a dual personality option. However, he questions whether they will be able to coexist together on the team despite having played together both in Houston and Oklahoma City.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“With Russell Westbrook, there is a question about whether they [James Harden] can they coexist. Now they do get along, I was in the Clippers' locker room [Tuesday], and they were embracing each other. They have some history together in Oklahoma City and Houston, and in fairness to Russell Westbrook, he's in a much better environment with the Clippers than he was with the Lakers with the roster depth, the feeling of empowerment. So I think at least going in, while they haven't commented officially yet, I think that there is a willingness to sacrifice. But the reality is, James Harden is going to be starting with the Clippers and what that means for Russell Westbrook is that I would think means he's coming off the bench. And ideally, they can have dual personalities, James Harden runs the first unit, Russell Westbrook runs the second unit. With James Harden, it's about playing at a deliberate pace, taking advantage of Kawhi and Paul George being about to move of the ball, creating his own shot and ISO. And then Russell Westbrook, he's leading the second unit at a much faster clip. But sometimes those things don't always coexist.”

Previous role on team

After the failed experiment of Russell Westbrook being a part of the big three in Los Angeles when a member of the Lakers, he was subsequently traded to the Utah Jazz before being immediately waived by the team, clearing waivers as a result of his expensive $47 million contract. After becoming a free-agent, he remained in L.A. joining his former team’s arena rival to end the season, and in an almost seamless fit, he quickly became not only an important piece on the court, assuming the starting point-guard role, but also established himself as one of the most integral voices in the locker room.

Russell Westbrook - NBA career statistics Minutes Played 34.3 Points 22.4 Assists 8.4 Rebounds 7.3 Steals 1.6 Blocks 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his 21 regular games for the organization last season, the 34-year-old averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists, shooting 48.9 percent from the field and converting 35.6 percent from the three-point line, a much greater improvement compared to his output in his last season with the Purple and Gold. However, it was in the 2023 playoffs where he cemented his role on the team, arguably being the Clippers’ best player on the court in their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks, and being the most consistent leader on the team with Leonard playing only two games and PG13 missing the post-season entirely.

As a result, during free-agency he re-signed with the team on a reported two-year, $8 million deal and so far has been one of their most important players through the first five games of the season. While averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.2 steals, Brodie has also converted 51.6 percent of his shots from the field, while also knocking down 38.9 percent of his shots from deep, both of which are career-highs.

With Harden’s arrival in Los Angeles, it is unlikely that Westbrook will retain his starting role, with him more likely being tasked with leading the Clippers’ second-unit. Whether that move will turn out to be a mistake for the organization who have seen their championship hopes bolstered, though, remains to be seen, but it could be argued that the triple-double king hasn’t done anything wrong to warrant the demotion to the bench. Can the two former MVPs coexist on the same team? Let’s just see how this one plays out.