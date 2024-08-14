Highlights The Denver Nuggets aim to remain contenders by adding Russell Westbrook, despite losing key players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Denver Nuggets have had to contend with a lot of departures this off-season, but one new face that has arrived in the Mile High City is that of former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook

His veteran experience and leadership, especially as a member of the Nuggets’ second unit, could prove valuable to a Denver team that still believes they can contend for a championship, according to league insider Mark Medina.

Seeking To Remain in Championship Contention

Brought in Russell Westbrook, Lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson

While the championship core of Nikola Jokic , Jamal Murray , Michael Porter Jr. , and Aaron Gordon remains, the Nuggets squad that won an NBA title together in 2023 is barely recognizable from the one that is about to enter the 2024-25 regular season, with a plethora of changes to the supporting cast.

Long gone are the days of Bruce Brown , Jeff Green and Reggie Jackson coming off the bench, who are each now playing for new ball clubs, with Jackson the latest member to depart after he opted to join the Philadelphia 76ers after being bought out by the Charlotte Hornets .

But arguably the biggest departure of this off-season was that of starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who joined the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $66 million deal, with the Nuggets losing their ‘ultimate glue guy’ who was an integral part of their championship-winning campaign just two seasons ago.

Denver Nuggets' Bench Woes Over the Years Season NRTG Rank 2024 Playoffs -1.1 8th of 16 2024 Regular Season -1.5 22nd of 30 2023 Playoffs +0.7 6th of 16 2023 Regular Season -3.7 29th of 30 2022 Playoffs -1.4 10th of 16 2022 Regular Season -1.7 23rd of 30

Bad news continued to plague the Nuggets after it was announced that their 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft , and promising young talent, DaRon Holmes II , went down with an Achilles injury in Denver’s NBA 2K25 Summer League opener in Las Vegas, which sees him all but certainly ruled out of next season altogether – a big blow for a team that was expected to lean on the 21-year-old for minutes.

Nonetheless, their off-season wasn’t all negative, with them acquiring former league MVP Russell Westbrook via free agency, after he was waived by the Utah Jazz , penning the veteran to a two-year, $6.8 million deal. It is expected that he will take charge of the Nuggets’ bench, with Christian Braun projected to move into the starting five following Caldwell-Pope’s departure.

But, with the Western Conference looking more stacked than ever with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder further adding to their roster, along with some up-and-coming playoff contenders like the Minnesota Timberwolves , Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans , there is some fear that the Nuggets could well be a team that is left behind, though they are still projected as having the fourth-best odds of winning the title next season.

Westbrook Can Provide ‘Energy and Scoring’ off the Bench

Medina argues that the Nuggets were the best fit available for Westbrook because he is now able to come in and address the lack of bench depth on the roster after Denver’s abundance of outgoings this summer.

Furthermore, the journalist believes that the veteran will be able to bring in some more ‘experienced’ leadership, while his scoring ability can help take some of the pressure of the championship core.

“The Nuggets were the best fit, because we've seen both for better and for worse, how Russell Westbrook is handling the tail-end of his career. And, for the Nuggets’ specific needs, they've lost a lot of bench depth. They need help to compliment Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Russell Westbrook checks those boxes, because the Nuggets lost Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell Pope, and so they need some experienced leadership. And, especially for a second unit, someone like Russell Westbrook can provide a little bit of energy and scoring to help ease the burden off of their main championship trio.”

Fulfilling the Sixth-Man Role

The L.A. Clippers were more efficient when Westbrook was on the court

Since his turbulent time with the L.A. Lakers before he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers , Westbrook has largely had to adjust to a bench role, having previously operated as a starter and one of the faces of his teams for a large majority of his NBA career.

But it was his short tenure with the Clippers where he really showcased how effective he could be in a leadership role off the bench, having spent 106 of his 141 games over the last two seasons in such role, averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, while shooting an average of 43.9 percent from the field.

Russell Westbrook On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 116.5 117.3 DEF RTG 112.8 113.9 NET RTG 3.7 3.3 AST% 60.0 60.6 REB% 50.3 50.1 TS% 59.8 60.0 PACE 102.17 96.69

Having made his name for being one of the league's most explosive guards, even at 35 years of age, Westbrook is still somehow able to bring renewed energy and pace to his team whenever he steps on the court, exemplified by his 102.17 pace, which was by far a team-leading mark. For context, the Clippers ranked 20th overall in the NBA last season for pace (97.93), while his new team, the Nuggets, ranked even lower at 26th overall (97.43).

Furthermore, the nine-time All-Star's 4.5 assists per contest on the season - despite being his career-low - was the second-most on the Clippers last season, behind James Harden (8.5 assists per game), with his dimes creating 11.0 points per contest, at an assist-to-pass percentage of 14.6 percent.

For the Nuggets, they will be hoping that Westbrook can not only mitigate the loss of Caldwell-Pope and Jackson's ball distribution, in which they combined for 6.2 assists last season, which created 15.4 total points, but also inject some much-needed energy and pace which they lacked in the last campaign, and ultimately saw them bounce out of the playoffs in the Western Conference semi-finals.

While it is expected that Westbrook will predominantly come off the bench, the door to a starting role cannot be completely ruled out, and should he perform well, he could see more than the career-low 22.5 minutes he had last season, and with that, his production across all facets of the box score could also inflate.

Nonetheless, he strengthens the Nuggets supporting cast, which just about keeps their championship hopes alive.

