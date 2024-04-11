Highlights Russell Westbrook's return from injury has seemingly energized the L.A. Clippers.

But, Kawhi Leonard's knee injury has put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Westbrook has turned back father time of late, putting in another historic triple-double performance.

The L.A. Clippers have welcomed back an in-form Russell Westbrook, who, since his return from injury, has shown glimpses of his triple-double prowess that once made him a household name in the NBA as one of the league’s most explosive point-guards.

Re-entering a Clippers team that has struggled of late, league insider Mark Medina believes he will be a valuable asset in helping re-establish their identity as they progress to the post-season, though he also admits his on-court presence alone can’t fully cover the cracks of the team.

Playoff Hopes In The Balance

Kawhi Leonard has missed six consecutive games with knee injury

Large parts of the Clippers’ playoff success – or lack thereof – in the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era has come down to the health of the team’s superstars, where each star has suffered their fair share of injury struggles, particularly toward the back end of seasons, and leading into the respective post-seasons.

But, this year just felt different.

Forming a roster made up of four of the league’s biggest names in Leonard, George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who together boast 34 All-Star honors between them, there was ample confidence that this could be the year that the Los Angeles outfit saw some success - maybe even silverware.

These aspirations had been further bolstered by the fact that Leonard and George had each eclipsed the 60-game mark, suiting up more times in a Clippers uniform this season than any other regular season campaign since joining forces together back in 2019.

However, as luck would have it, their playoff success, where they are now guaranteed to face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth-fifth seeded match up in the first round, may now hinge on the health of Leonard once again.

Kawhi Leonard - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 119.3 114.7 DRTG 111.1 118.4 NRTG 8.2 -3.6 EFG% 57.1 55.4 PACE 97.77 99.44 PIE 54.7 48.1

The forward has missed the past six games due to right knee inflammation, and when head coach Tyronn Lue was pressed about whether Leonard’s injury would carry on into the post-season, he could not provide any clarity regarding his potential availability.

The Clippers, as a unit, have been under scrutiny as of late due to a string of poor outings, which has seen their playoff stock drop, while they even garnered some criticism internally with Lue branding their identity as ‘soft’, and have dropped six of their last 15 contests, though in the grand scheme of playoff seedings, it hasn’t affected them too detrimentally.

One silver lining through all the turbulence though is the return to the court of Westbrook, who missed 13 games after suffering a fractured hand back at the start of March, and since his return, he has helped the Clippers begin to find winning ways at just the right time, with them posting a 7-2 record in the nine outings he has since featured in.

Westbrook Will Boost Clippers’ Energy

If the Clippers are to progress past the Dallas Mavericks in their first-round match-up in the playoffs, Medina argues that Westbrook’s on-court presence will be pivotal to achieving that goal, with his energy and intensity infectious to his teammates.

However, the journalist also alluded to problems surrounding the Clippers’ identity as previously aforementioned, and suggests that Westbrook’s return to action alone is not enough to surmount those issues.

“Westbrook is going to be very important, and the Clippers had really been struggling [while he was out injured]. The fact that he hit the ground running in his first game backsuggestedthat he hasn’t missed a beat. I think the problem for the Clippers is their issues weren’tjust about missing Russell Westbrook. So,while I do suspect that he's going to boost the team's energy, give them some easy baskets and be able to push the pace, there are a lot more things that the Clippers have to tackle.”

Glimpses of the Old Russ

Made history with his recent triple-double outing

If the numbers are anything to go by, then it appears that the time off the court that Westbrook spent rehabilitating his hand revitalized him, and since re-entering the fray of the Clippers' rotation, the nine-time All-Star has contributed much more to the team's overall success, with rises in virtually almost all offensive categories.

Perhaps his biggest improvement of all, albeit in a small nine-game sample size, is his shooting efficiency, particularly from distance, whereby the former MVP has seen a poor 26.8 percent conversion rate from three-point range in his first 58 outings rise to 31.3 percent following his return, a figure which lies just above his 30.3 percent career average.

Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Pre-Injury Post-Injury PTS 11.1 12.1 AST 4.4 5.6 REB 5.1 5.4 FG% 45.2 46.7 3P% 26.8 31.3 +/- 1.1 4.8

Furthermore, with him on the ball of late, the Clippers' pace has been steadied, with him averaging a 100.78 pace since his return, down from 102.41 prior to his injury.

But it was in the Clippers' win against the Phoenix Suns where Westbrook turned back the clock and gave us a vintage triple-double performance in which he amassed 16 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists, despite only shooting 7-for-17 from the field for 41.2 percent, in a rare start, which helped the undermanned L.A. outfit, that was missing both Leonard and Harden, win by a margin of 13 points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Westbrook is one of only two players in NBA history to record 10-plus games with 15-plus points, 15-plus rebounds, and 15-plus assists. Oscar Robertson is the other.

Over the last nine games, Westbrook's 30.7 passes made average has led to 7.7 potential assists and 13.8 assist points created, the second-most among the Clippers in that same stretch of games, with Harden leading the team in that facet, averaging 8.9 assists, of which has led to 23.7 points being created per contest.

Having sacrificed his starting role for the majority of this season in exchange for yielding great team success, Westbrook has stepped up when required and delivered time and time again, and his impact, both on and off the hardwood, is one that could be the difference between whether the Clippers achieve post-season success, or are sent packing too early for a team which is, on paper, stacked with star-studded firepower, whether Leonard is available to play or not.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.