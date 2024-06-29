This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Russell Westbrook opts into the final contract year with L.A. Clippers.

The Clippers are expected to re-tool the roster after a playoff loss.

Paul George's free agency and keeping Kawhi Leonard in contention may impact roster decisions.

After reports emerged that Russell Westbrook would likely leave the L.A. Clippers in free agency, he did the unexpected and opted into the final year of his contract. The Clippers, who lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks , were expected to re-tool their roster in the hopes of making a playoff run.

Westbrook was a key part of the Clippers' success last season, although his subpar playoff performance led to murmurings that L.A. wouldn't be eager to bring him back.

However, as questions surround Paul George and his impending free agency, the Clippers could aim to find talent wherever they can to keep Kawhi Leonard happy and in contention.

Westbrook has averaged 12.2 points, five rebounds, and 5.2 assists with the Clippers, mostly off the bench. He shot 27.3 percent from three last season.