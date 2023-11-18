Highlights Clippers star Russell Westbrook is making a team-first move by asking to come off the bench to improve the team's chemistry and provide the second unit with spirited play.

Westbrook's decision to sacrifice minutes and potential prominence in the offense disproves the notion that he is selfish or a bad teammate.

This unexpected move could potentially benefit Westbrook moving forward, as he has performed better in a bench role in the past and has shown his willingness to adapt and prioritize winning over personal stats.

In a league that has its fair share of teams with messy situations, the Los Angeles Clippers may have the messiest of the lot. As if the basketball gods ordained it, the Clippers have been struggling to carve out a spot for themselves in the NBA's upper echelon since the club's early 1970s inception as the Buffalo Braves. Sure, there have been periods of success at a certain level — we're in one of them right now — but, by and large, they have been tiers below the title picture.

The struggle is real again this season as newbie James Harden and mainstays Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have failed thus far to become a winning combination. As of this writing, the Clippers are sitting at just 4-7 on the campaign and have lost six out of their last seven, five of which have come in the wake of Harden's Clippers debut.

For his part, though, Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook is determined to help his team get things back on track. So much so, in fact, that the 2017 NBA MVP will be sacrificing minutes and perhaps even a measure of prominence within the Clippers' offense as a means toward improving his team's chemistry. In doing so, he's also disproving some longstanding myths about his mindset as both a teammate and an aging superstar.

And the Clippers should be better for it.

Westbrook asked to be moved to the bench to improve the Clippers' first-unit chemistry

Westbrook came off the bench during the Clippers' 106-100 in-season tournament win over Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets on Friday. And according to a report from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, he was the one who approached the team's coaching staff about making the move, offering to throw in with the bench brigade in order to "help the first unit develop some chemistry and to provide the second unit with spirited play."

Leonard, Harden and George all scored over 20 points in the win, and while Westbrook only managed eight points off the bench, the Clippers showed the most balance and chemistry that they have since Harden's arrival earlier this month.

It was a big-time, team-first move from a player who some have accused of being selfish or a bad teammate. A guy who the Oklahoma City Thunder moved on from when he was still performing near an elite level, who the Washington Wizards said "no thanks" to after he led them to an unlikely playoff berth, and one who the Los Angeles Lakers (and their fans) gave up on halfway through a season. He saw a problem and proposed a course of action that could negatively impact his own standing in the team's offensive hierarchy and, in turn, his stat line.

It's a shocking development for some, but one must consider that his role on the Clippers has already changed more than once and he has rolled with the punches each time. Moreover, he took less money to join this team knowing that he would never be better than third fiddle behind Leonard and George, and he did it all in the name of winning.

No guarantees, but the bench move could end up boosting Westbrook moving forward

Russell Westbrook's Last Four Season PTS REB AST 2020-21 22.2 11.5 11.7 2021-22 18.5 7.4 7.1 2022-23 15.9 5.8 7.5 2023-24 14.0 7.0 5.7

Westbrook's 2022-23 season is probably best remembered for the flame-out with the Lakers, the deadline trade out of town, and his quick return via the Clippers and the buyout market. Perhaps lost in that hubbub is the fact that the 35-year-old also came off the bench for the first time since his rookie campaign while he was still playing with LeBron James and Co. And, at least in some respects, he performed better in that function, too.

Over the 24 contests he appeared in as a starter, he averaged 15.1 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. When he came off the bench (49 games), those numbers jumped to 16.2 points, 7.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. His efficiency did wane somewhat, but if holding serve until the starters return — and helping that starting unit get better over the long haul — is the goal, a team could do much, much worse.

The early returns may have been ho-hum for Westbrook individually — he scored just eight points and missed seven of his nine shot attempts versus Houston — but the win and the improved play of the starters nonetheless serve as proof of concept.

