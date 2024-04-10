Highlights Russell Westbrook's sacrifice of coming off the bench has led to great team success for the Clippers, currently in fourth place in the West.

In a recent game against the Suns, Westbrook impressed with a triple-double, showcasing his all-around skills on the court.

Westbrook's selflessness and effort have not gone unnoticed by his teammates, proving himself as a valuable player to the team and its success.

Russell Westbrook's sacrifice to come off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers has yielded great team results. Los Angeles sits in the fourth seed of the Western Conference with a 58-21 record. Last night against the Phoenix Suns, Westbrook took over the starting point guard role with James Harden sidelined.

He delivered one of his best performances of the season, dropping 16 points, 15 assists, and 15 rebounds in Los Angeles' 105-92 victory. He is the first player in Clippers franchise history to have at least 15 points, dimes, and boards in a single game.

Westbrook's numbers were not the only outstanding details from Los Angeles in their victory. After the first quarter, they built a whopping 37-10 lead and took a 66-33 advantage into the locker room after the first 24 minutes. However, the Suns flipped the script in the second half.

They outscored the Clippers 59-39 in the second half, but Los Angeles' big halftime lead was too much to overcome. Devin Booker struggled against the aggressive Clippers' defense, shooting just 1-11 from the field.

After the victory, Westbrook said, "I'm grateful for my teammates... and these guys who believe in me."

Throughout his career, Westbrook has been known as an energy guy, always giving 100% effort at both ends of the court. After last night's win, he emphasized the value of playing great in a specific role.

"That's what I do man. My job is to bring energy and effort every night, regardless of whatever the team needs. That's what I'm here for."

Westbrook put his ego aside after Harden arrived in Los Angeles to come off the bench, which did not go unnoticed among his teammates. In an interview with ESPN, Paul George said, "We owed it to him to make it work... All of us collectively, we know what sacrifice looks like now."

When Westbrook suffered a fractured hand on March 1, the Clippers went 6-6 in the 12 games he missed. Since he returned, Los Angeles is 7-2, while dealing with injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Harden. It is safe to say Westbrook is a valuable player on one of the NBA's best teams.

Westbrook Steps Up Without Kawhi Leonard

Clippers are dealing with injuries, but their depth is responding

Kawhi Leonard has missed five straight games recovering from right knee inflammation, moving Norman Powell into the starting small forward spot. This shortens the Clippers' scoring depth, but Westbrook has stepped up in Leonard's absence.

Russell Westbrook - Last 5 Games PPG 13.6 RPG 5.0 USG% 27.2 3PT% 41.7

For the season, Westbrook averages 11.2 points per game and shoots 27 percent from beyond the arc. He is getting hot at the right time with the playoffs right around the corner. If Westbrook continues to impress offensively when Leonard and Harden return, the Clippers will be in prime position for a championship run.