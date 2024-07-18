Highlights Russell Westbrook is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets after being bought-out by the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook's passing skills will be key for the Nuggets as they revamp their offense.

Westbrook must limit his shot attempts for success with the Nuggets in the playoffs.

The L.A. Clippers have traded Russell Westbrook , a second-round pick, and cash to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kris Dunn , marking the second domino to fall in LA after Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers .

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz are expected to buy Westbrook out, making him an unrestricted free agent. Once he hits the open market, he is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets .

Westbrook joining Nikola Jokic and Company now is not the massive splash it would have been between 2016-21, when he averaged a triple-double across five seasons, but it does move the needle for a Nuggets team that is looking to return to the NBA Finals after winning it all in 2023 and losing in the Conference Semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Westbrook Makes the Nuggets More of a Threat

Despite being past his prime, Westbrook is still a good player

Westbrook is very much removed from his MVP season of 2016-17, and has not made an All-Star game since 2020, but he is still a dominating player.

He is very ball-dominant and is one of the first names that comes to mind when thinking of "volume scorers," but he is also one of the league's best passers. He has led the league in assists on three occasions and averaged double-digit dimes in five of his 16 seasons. In Denver, he will slot in the depth chart behind starting point guard Jamal Murray and will ideally provide a pass-first style of play.

Russell Westbrook - Passing Stats Span APG AST% TO per 36 Off. Win Shares Last Season 4.5 29.2% 3.4 0.2 Last Three Seasons 6.4 33.4% 4.2 -1.0 Career Average 8.1 41.2% 4.2 59.7 (total) Career Best 11.7 (2020-21) 57.3% (2016-17) 3.4 (2023-24) 10.0 (2015-16)

Westbrook has been more careful with the ball in his hands in recent seasons, and his assist numbers are still elite, despite a relative drop-off from his prime. If he slots into a lineup with elite shooters like Murray, Justin Holiday , Michael Porter Jr. , Christian Braun , and Jokic, he will have plenty of options to find on the perimeter, and he should be able to exceed expectations.

In addition to his passing, Westbrook is still excellent at getting to the rim. With attention down low focused on Aaron Gordon and Jokic, Westbrook can become the occasional slasher, cutting toward the basket while Jokic finds him in stride.

Westbrook Needs to Change His Game

One area needs to be addressed if he joins the Nuggets

Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest players of our generation. He is an elite scorer and is one of the best point guards of all time. For a surefire Hall of Fame talent, all he has to do is make one adjustment to his game to fit in with the Nuggets.

Westbrook should never shoot the ball from more than five feet.

Denver has a loaded offense. Jokic, Porter, Murray, and Gordon are a well-oiled machine, and complimentary pieces like Braun, Holiday, and Peyton Watson are all capable of putting up points on a nightly basis. The Nuggets don't have room in their offense for a shot-chucker, even one with the pedigree of Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook - Shooting Stats Span FG% FGA 3PT% Last Season 45.4% 9.8 27.3% Last Three Seasons 44.4% 13.2 29.8% Career Average 43.8% 17.8 30.4% Career Best 47.2% (2019-20) 24.0 (2016-17) 34.3% (2016-17)

Westbrook has never been a good shooter, but it's not for lack of trying. In his prime, he consistently was among the leaders in field goal attempts.

For Westbrook, and in turn, the Nuggets, to succeed next season, he must avoid shooting whenever possible. He still has the athleticism to get to the rim and meet defenders in the air, but from a distance, Denver will always have a better shooter on the floor.

This means when Westbrook doesn't have the ball, opponents will likely leave him open. However, he will not be a catch-and-shoot threat. His inability to reliably hit the outside shot means he will have to have the ball in his hands and his still-elite passing will be his main weapon.

In the postseason, expect Westbrook and Murray to share the floor, allowing Murray to play off-ball while Westbrook runs the offense, which he has a proven track record of doing successfully.

Despite Jokic's lobbying to add Westbrook to the roster, sacrifices and difficult conversations about the role will have to be had for the Nuggets to find success. If done correctly, adding the point guard could pay dividends.