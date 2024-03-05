Highlights Russell Westbrook is unlikely to return before the start of playoffs after undergoing hand surgery on Monday.

Westbrook's absence gives more minutes to other key players in his position.

The Clippers are still strong without Westbrook, sitting fourth in the West at 39-20.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, the Clippers hope that he will be back before the playoffs start. This means he will be out for the entirety of March and the early portion of April.

It was an untimely injury for the 15-year guard, who seemed to have gotten more comfortable in his role as a sixth man for a Clippers team loaded with star talent in the starting lineup.

Through 58 games this season, Westbrook has averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 22.6 minutes of action. He is also shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 26.8 percent from the three-point line.

Coming off the bench was quite a big move for the former 2017 MVP, originally being a starter for the Clippers before making the decision to accommodate James Harden, who the team acquired via a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers back in November.

Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Starter Bench Points 14.0 10.4 Rebounds 7.0 4.7 Assists 5.7 4.1 Field goal % 46.5 44.8 3-point field goal % 31.3 25.5

This course of action revitalized the Clippers back into rhythm following a poor 3-7 start. They have gone 39-13 since then, as they currently lead the Pacific Division by a convincing margin.

As for Westbrook, while he is no longer putting up triple-doubles like he was in seasons prior, he does have seven double-doubles to his name this year as he did the selfless act in helping his team fix their early struggles, which has worked successfully.

Clippers Should Hold Strong Until Westbrook Returns

Fourth in the West with a 39-20 record

The loss of their sixth man will surely sting the Clippers for a while, considering the spark he provides off the bench while giving either Harden, Paul George, or Terrance Mann much-needed rest in the backcourt.

His absence does open up more minutes for Mann, Norman Powell, and Amir Coffey. Powell has arguably shined as the team's best three-point shooter at 45.6 percent for the season.

Mann has been focusing more on his defensive ability, having started in 49 of his 53 appearances, while Coffey has showcased the tendency to heat up offensively on occasion.

As for the rest of the team, they should still stand strong as they hold the fourth spot in the Western Conference with a 39-20 record. The top spot is within reach, as they trail current leaders Oklahoma City by 2.5 games and Minnesota and Denver by a half-game.

They are also enjoying healthy seasons from Kawhi Leonard, George, and Harden with the trio having all played 54 games each. The three are combining for 63.6 points, 16.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, and 4.4 steals per contest, showcasing their importance to the Clippers' hopes of being a title contender this season.

LA Clippers Big 3 - 2023-24 Stats Category Kawhi Leonard Paul George James Harden Points 24.2 22.0 17.4 Rebounds 6.2 5.3 5.1 Assists 3.7 3.6 8.3 Field goal % 52.5 45.4 44.3 3-point field goal % 43.5 39.1 40.9

Coming off a great win over Minnesota led by Leonard's 32 points, Los Angeles should look to keep that going against Milwaukee on March 4, Houston on March 6, Chicago on March 9, and Milwaukee again on March 10.