While Russell Westbrook’s fractured hand is expected to keep him out of the L.A. Clippers lineup for much of the remainder of the regular season, his ‘willingness to sacrifice’ his starting role when James Harden entered the fray back at the start of the season, a role in which he has thrived in, was a sign of ‘quality leadership’, according to NBA insider Mark Medina.

Clippers Still Vying For Top Spot

Only three games back of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference

This could finally be the year that the Clippers win it all and take home their first ever NBA title, at least that is what they believe.

After gambling away all of their assets when bringing in James Harden via a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers way back at the start of the season, then going through a six-game losing streak, which subsequently saw nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook volunteer to take on a new role with the bench unit, the Los Angeles outfit have seemingly been through it all this season.

Now, the star-studded roster, which also features Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are looking like legitimate title contenders, currently sitting fourth in a very competitive Western Conference landscape, a mere three games off of the leading Minnesota Timberwolves. They have done so by outscoring their opponents by 4.5 points per 100 possessions, the sixth-best mark in the Association.

L.A. Clippers (Last 10 Games) Category Stat League Rank ORTG 112.2 19th DRTG 144.8 20th NRTG -2.6 18th TS% 57.3 14th PACE 98.45 17th PIE 48.1 20th

However, they have experienced yet another setback, with Westbrook suffering a fractured hand in the game against the Washington Wizards last week, which required surgery. He is now expected to miss much of the remainder of the regular season, though, there is optimism that he will return before an inevitable Clippers post-season run.

Nonetheless, the team have suffered a dip in performance over their last 10 games, going an even 5-5, including blowing back-to-back games with double-digit leads against both their neighbors, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the soaring Milwaukee Bucks.

With a tough schedule ahead in which they face the Bucks again, and No. 1 seed in the West, the Timberwolves within the next week, they will be hoping that they can man the fort of Westbrook's absence in the short-term, though with the firepower available to them, led by Leonard's defense which 'sets the tone' for the entire team, it is expected that they shouldn't falter too far.

GMS Key Statistic: Russell Westbrook has the second-most 20-point games by a Point Guard in NBA history.

Westbrook Has Been ‘Important Focal Point’

Medina argues that Westbrook’s actions this season have been a game changer for the Clippers’ success, with his leadership qualities shining through, especially when he opted to take on the role of leading the second unit.

Furthermore, the journalist also argues that his time coming off of L.A.'s bench has been a successful one, noting that his newly-adopted attitude has allowed him to thrive in that role, something which was lacking when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“He’s been an important focal point, not only with his play, but with his willingness to sacrifice. The fact that he was proactive with pitching himself as a guy that could come off the bench to help the second unit, and take the pressure off of getting in the way of James Harden, was really seen as a quality leadership sign for him. He’s also thrived in that role, which is something that he didn't always do with the Lakers. From a talent standpoint, he was able to do that. But from an attitude standpoint, it was tough. And in fairness to Russ, he's a future Hall of Famer, multi-time All-Star, it is tough to take that kind of role after being the number one and number two guy most of your career.”

Smaller Role, Large Impact

Clippers’ bench rank 5th overall in the NBA for offensive efficiency

Speaking of the difference between Westbrook's role off the bench during his time with the Lakers and now, with the Clippers, Medina goes on to argue that the Clippers have put the 35-year-old in a more thriving environment, and playing to his strengths more, which in turn, has led the 2017 MVP winner to be more willing to 'buy-in' to the project in L.A.

“The Clippers put him in better positions to succeed, and because of that, he's able to do what he does well, as opposed to having to camouflage what he doesn't do well. And so, as a result of that, I think there's more of a willingness to buy-in, in terms of his role and sacrificing minutes, touches, etc.”

When coming off the bench this season, Westbrook has posted 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, while also averaging an even steal per contest. He has shot the ball from the field with 44.8 percent efficiency in 21.0 minutes of game time.

His 22.6 minutes of action on the entire season is by far the lowest of his career, eclipsing that of his time with the Lakers last season, where he averaged only 28.7 minutes per game.

Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 Season Touches Category Stat Touches 45.0 Front Court Touches 17.2 Time of Possession 3.3 Average Second Per Touch 4.38 Average Dribble Per Touch 3.90 Points Per Touch 0.245

This season, Westbrook has averaged 45.0 total touches per game, 2.4 of which occur in the paint, which leads to 0.800 points.

Additionally, his 0.4 post-ups touches leads to 0.417 points per post touch, while his 0.8 elbow touches leads to 0.490 points per contest.

These numbers are significantly down from last season, whereby the three-time NBA assists leader averaged 64.1 total touches, of which 24.0 of these touches were front-court touches, which brought about a time of possession of 5.4 minutes, with 5.03 average seconds per touch, though, this only led to 0.248 points scored per touch.

What is striking, though, is that he took fewer touches in the paint last season, 1.8, which led to a higher 0.823 points per paint touch, with a similar outcome in his elbow touches, whereby he averaged only 0.6 touches per game, which created 0.596 points.

But, Westbrook touched the ball more in post-up situations last season, 1.0 per game, which led to 0.589 post-up points per contest.

Westbrook has undoubtedly been a key part of the Clippers' offense this season, and with the 35-year-old expected to be out for the next month at least, L.A. has to find a way to continue their momentum as they seek to chase the coveted No. 1 seed in the West. Luckily for them, they have one of the most star-studded rosters in the entire NBA.

It is still all to play for with just months remaining of the 2023-24 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.