Highlights Despite a terrible 2022 season, the Broncos doubled down on quarterback Russell Wilson and hired coach Sean Payton.

Payton's coaching has helped Wilson improve his efficiency, with a higher completion percentage and better touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Wilson has utilized his running backs in the passing game and has reinvigorated wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

The Denver Broncos, in a bit of a rut since winning a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning following the 2015 season, took a big swing ahead of the 2022 campaign, trading away three players and five draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

The team hired Nathaniel Hackett, who'd just helped Aaron Rodgers to a second straight NFL MVP award as the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator, as its head coach.

But despite the changes, everything went wrong in Denver a season ago. Hackett didn't make it through one season, a year in which the Broncos ultimately finished 5-12.

And Wilson had a terrible season, putting up career-worsts in several categories. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was so bad that pundits wondered if the Broncos could offload Wilson's massive contract to another team.

But the Broncos doubled down on their franchise quarterback. The team sent a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the right to hire Sean Payton, also getting a future third-round draft selection.

Denver then gave its new coach a contract paying him $18 million annually. The audacious plan is paying off, though, as Payton has the Broncos eyeing a spot in the NFL Playoffs and has Wilson playing good football again.

Related Russell Wilson: Fans think Broncos QB is 'broken' after press conference mistake People on the internet have spotted something wrong with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his press conference.

Russell Wilson had several issues in his first year with the Broncos

The quarterback struggled throughout the 2022 season

While Hackett achieved tremendous success with Rodgers in Green Bay, his offense never seemed to click with Wilson.

Denver started the 2022 season winning two of three but then lost nine of their next 10 and fired Hackett after their 15th game of the season, at which point the team was 4-11.

Wilson averaged slightly more than 29 touchdown passes per season during his decade-long run with the Seahawks. Last year, he only threw 16 in 15 games, easily the lowest total of his career and the only time he's failed to reach 20 passing scores in a season.

Wilson's interceptions were also up as he threw 11 picks, tied for the second-worst total of his career.

Russell Wilson 2022 Statistics Career Ranking Cmp% 60.5 Worst TD 16 Worst INT 11 2nd-Worst YPA 7.3 3rd-Worst Rating 84.4 Worst

Wilson also completed passes at his worst rate ever. Despite a career completion percentage of 64.8%, he finished the 2022 season at only a 60.5% rate. This looked even worse, considering the NFL average for quarterbacks last season was 64.2%.

One has to think the losing took a toll on the veteran as well. Wilson had only one losing season with the Seahawks, that coming in his final year in Seattle in 2021, and the four wins earned as a starter in 2022 were by far the fewest of his career.

Sean Payton had a plan for Wilson

Wilson has looked like his old Pro Bowl self this year

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Payton has long had a reputation as a coach who can help his quarterback. Of course, he really only had to deal with one regular starter during his 16-season run with the Saints, that being future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Payton ran a fast-paced offense that typically gave his signal-caller plenty of easy passes to keep the chains moving.

The reason Payton was paid so much money was because Broncos management believed he could help Wilson like he did Brees. During an NBC broadcast earlier this season, Cris Collinsworth noted, "I don't think you fix Russell Wilson. I think you find Russell Wilson."

When asked about the comments, Payton responded:

"I think that’s a pretty good observation. We’ve talked about it ad nauseam, you know, the things he does well, putting him in those positions, putting our offense in those positions. And I agree with what he said. That makes a lot of sense to me. And our job is to find him."

And Payton seems to have found the real Russell Wilson.

Russ looks like a different QB in 2023

The biggest change for the Broncos' quarterback has been his efficiency

USA Today Sports

Wilson is simply seeing the field better this year. Last year, as mentioned, he had his worst completion percentage ever. This year, he's completing passes at the third-best rate of his career at 67.2%.

Interestingly, Wilson is averaging just 6.9 yards per attempt, down from last year (7.3) and well worse than his career average (7.7). But the Broncos will take that trade-off, considering Wilson's rise in accuracy.

Wilson has also been effective when it comes to scores vs. turnovers. This season, 6.1% of his passes have gone for a touchdown, which is better than his career rate of 5.9%. He has also limited interceptions, throwing them only 2.1% of the time, down a touch from last season but still just above his career average.

Russell Wilson 2023 Statistics Career Average Cmp % 67.2 64.8 TD % 6.1 5.9 YPA 6.9 7.7 INT % 2.1 1.9

When asked about Wilson during the offseason, Payton talked about taking things off his plate so that the quarterback doesn't feel too much pressure. He told NOLA.com, "The pressure is on us to put a good run game together and reduce the degree of difficulty on his position." It seems to be working thus far.

Wilson has done an excellent job of using his running backs, Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Samaje Perine, in the passing game, as more than one-third of his completions have gone to his rushers. They've also run the ball at a good clip, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Payton and Wilson have also brought out the best in wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who has 53 catches for 699 yards in 13 games and has also caught 10 of Wilson's 23 touchdown passes. Jerry Jeudy, another talented wide receiver, has 42 catches for 507 yards and a touchdown.

Now it's time to find out if this Wilson renaissance will get Payton and the Broncos to the postseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.