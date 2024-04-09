Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Kenny Pickett and signed Russell Wilson this offseason.

Wilson has already begun working with his new teammates down in San Diego.

TE Pat Freiermuth spoke about how excited he was to play with Wilson, and his desire to remain in the Steel City for the remainder of his career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers manage to contend for the playoffs almost every year. They've done that with subpar quarterback play, especially for the past half-decade. Since Ben Roethlisberger's slow decline and retirement, the Steelers have struggled to find their next answer at the quarterback position.

Pittsburgh made their best attempt yet at solving their issue this offseason, thanks to the magic of new general manager Omar Khan, whom head coach Mike Tomlin affectionately calls the "Khan Artist".

They allowed both Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to walk, traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, and brought in both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, via free agency and trade, respectively. Although both of these two have had their fair share of criticisms, they both bring more talent to the Steelers' quarterback room than there has been for quite some time now—not to mention the famous work ethic that Wilson brings.

That's becoming clear to his new teammates from the start, as it appears that the QB is getting comfortable with his new teammates already. He's been building some chemistry with his new pass-catchers through workouts down in San Diego, one of which was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who spoke with Around the 412:

I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes... He's been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He's a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us. I think he is going to fit our culture and locker room very well.

It is encouraging to see such positivity early in the offseason, but that's hardly a harbinger of success in the fall. Still, the Steelers seem to have one mindset going into 2024, and from Freiermuth to owner Art Rooney II, everyone knows it: win a playoff game and break their eight-year drought.

Related Steelers Confident that Russell Wilson Will 'Prove People Wrong' Pittsburgh All-Pro defensive end Cam Heyward shared his belief in the team's new QB1.

Wilson Will Look To Revive His Career in Steel City

Freiermuth says he wants to be a Steeler forever

That wasn't the only thing Pat Freiermuth had to say. The 25-year-old tight end also spoke about his appreciation for the city of Pittsburgh, and his hope to one day retire with the Steelers:

I want to be in Pittsburgh for the rest of my career. Hopefully, it shakes out that way. I want to continue to play for Pittsburgh because it reminds me of where I'm from and how I was raised. Growing up and going through the hard times and good times together. I feel like the Pittsburgh media and fanbase and everyone kind of does that together. I feel very at peace and very comfortable in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have long since established their culture as a successful franchise, and Freiermuth has fit into that nicely during his young career. Through his first three seasons, he racked up 1,537 yards and 11 touchdowns with subpar quarterback play, including a seven-touchdown season as a rookie in 2021 and a 732-yard display in his sophomore season.

With 2024 being his fourth year in the NFL, Freiermuth only has one season left on his rookie contract, making him a free agent next offseason. It sounds like he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, and with his production so far in his career, they'd likely want to keep him around. A nice bounce back season for Wilson could certainly help him do that, as the big tight end had the worst campaign of his career in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson has not had many tight ends of Pat Freiermuth's quality as a receiver. From Will Dissly to Jacob Hollister, there have been a lot of duds, but when Wilson did have a proper pass-catching tight end in Jimmy Graham from 2015-2017, he put up numbers that Freiermuth would love to match: Graham averaged 56.7 receptions, 682.7 yards, and 6 TDs per year playing with Russ.

Wilson brings a solid resume to his new team, and the Steelers could do a lot worse than him. While his time with the Denver Broncos obviously did not go well, he was the Seattle Seahawks' franchise quarterback for nearly a decade. Wilson has been an excellent player throughout his career, and has two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win under his belt.

While he isn't the star quarterback he used to be, Wilson had a decent season last year with Denver. The fit with him and Sean Payton never worked out on a personal level, but a change of scenery might be all that's needed. He's making the most of his new opportunity, already getting the young Steelers receiving corps together to start building chemistry even before the NFL Draft.

And those receivers must be excited too, as despite the vitriol Wilson received for his performance in Denver, it was still better than what Pittsburgh was getting from their QB room.

Wilson vs. Steelers QBs 2022-23 Category Wilson Steelers Pass Yards/Game 219.8 193.4 Completion % 63.3 63.8 Yards/Attempt 7.1 6.1 TD 42 25 TD % 4.5 2.3 INT 19 23 INT % 2.0 2.1 Passer Rating 90.9 81.5 Game-Winning Drives 7 9 4th-Quarter Comebacks 7 6 Wins 11 19

Fitting in with his new teammates will be important for Wilson. The QB has faced criticism in the past regarding his inability to connect with his teammates. Whether that's a fair criticism or not, it remains true that the quarterback of a team must be a leader, and Wilson will have to connect with his new friends in Pittsburgh if he wants to be successful in 2024.

With Justin Fields also in the fold, Wilson knows that he will be playing for his job. He's already been named the starter for the 2024 season, but if he struggles, Fields will be right on his tail. But, as Freiermuth said, Wilson is already working with his new teammates and building connections on and off the field, so he's on the right track.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.