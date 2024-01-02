Highlights Wilson's unique playing style, centered around improvisation and deep balls, is not aging well as his athleticism declines.

Wilson's limitations as a conventional pocket passer, including subpar field vision and inability to sense pressure, cannot be coached out of him.

The Broncos are wise to consider moving on from Wilson, as building around an aging and declining quarterback would be counterproductive.

In the spring of 2022, the Denver Broncos found themselves desperate to find the right quarterback. Following the retirement of Peyton Manning in 2016, the team experimented with a plethora of quarterbacks. From Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch to Drew Lock and Joe Flacco, the Broncos' list of failed ventures rivaled that of any other organization.

Having lost patience, Denver took the initiative and traded for Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson. On paper, the move made sense for both sides. The Broncos were in dire need of a quarterback, and the Seahawks lacked young talent and needed draft capital.

However, almost two years removed from the deal, the narrative has changed, and the Broncos now face a frightening proposition: Has the game passed Wilson by?

At first glance, Wilson appears to have had a solid season. He completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. That doesn't sound like a benching candidate in a season where scoring and quarterback play are down across the board.

Unfortunately, the numbers don’t tell the entire story. Sean Payton, brought in to rectify Nathaniel Hackett’s broken offense, has grown tired of Wilson’s game and the constraints it puts on the offense.

A one-of-a-kind talent

Russell Wilson adopted a distinct playing style to work around his limitations

Wilson has never been a conventional quarterback. This was initially used against him but eventually became part of his charm. At a time when pocket passers such as Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers ruled the league, an undersized, out-of-pocket wizard was a refreshing change of pace.

While Wilson never had the strongest grasp on drop-back passing, his game didn’t require him to. He excelled at improvisation and playmaking. This gave the Seahawks a unique passing style. There weren’t many quick-hitting concepts or in-breaking routes toward the middle of the field. Instead, Wilson’s game was defined by scrambling and deep balls.

Shortest QBs to win a Super Bowl Player Height Russell Wilson 5'11 Drew Brees 6'0 Len Dawson 6'0 Joe Theismann 6'0

He had more than enough athleticism to evade defenders and break the pocket, and his combination of arm strength and touch made him one of the most lethal vertical passers in football.

The issue Wilson and the Broncos are now facing is that this playing style isn’t one that ages gracefully. As a 5’11, 215-pound quarterback, Wilson is already an outlier. No quarterback has amassed the accolades he has at his size.

Father time is inevitable

Wilson is starting to show his age

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson had been able to overcome this in the early stages of his career because he possessed elite athleticism. However, he's no longer in his mid-20s; he's now 35, and the twitch and evasiveness that were staples of his game have faded considerably.

Players with a better feel for the basics of the position are more equipped for the aging process. For someone like Wilson, though, this athletic decline is catastrophic. His entire game is predicated on his ability to extend and create plays; without that, he becomes ineffective.

This isn't to say that Wilson has lost all the flash and juice that made him a nine-time Pro Bowler, but they don't come out as consistently as they once did. As he continues to move closer to 40 years old, this decline will only accelerate.

Wilson losing his athleticism would be analogous to Stephen Curry losing his jump shot or Kyrie Irving losing his handles. Without the single skill that made him such a dynamic playmaker, it's difficult for him to be the difference-maker he once was.

This explains why Payton and the Broncos have become frustrated. His playing style has always had its drawbacks. Holding onto the ball for longer, Wilson was already among the league leaders in sacks taken. Additionally, outside-of-structure plays tend to be more volatile, leading to dry spells.

With Denver, the high sack totals and stretches of up-and-down ball play are still there, but the surplus of splash plays to compensate for them aren't. This would be less disappointing if Wilson hadn't signed a massive extension upon his arrival in Denver. However, for someone under a five-year, 242 million dollar deal, being serviceable isn't sufficient.

Simply put, Wilson is no longer good enough to justify building around. The trouble that comes with a hefty price tag and a particular skill set would be tolerable if Wilson were still producing at a top 10 level, but he's not, and it's hard to see him recapturing that magic.

You can't teach an old dog new tricks

Wilson can't adopt a new playing style this late in his career

Wilson was never built to evolve. The only reason he adopted such a unique playing style in the first place was out of necessity. The 12-year veteran could never do the basic pocket passer things. To carve out a successful NFL career, he had to do things differently from the Bradys and Mannings of the world.

Trying to get Wilson to play the position the way a prototypical quarterback does is like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole; it just won't work. He doesn't play well in rhythm, has subpar field vision, and waning pocket awareness. Those generally aren't things that can be coached out of someone. Those weaknesses will only become more apparent as his dwindling athleticism makes it harder to mask them.

It may feel premature for the Broncos to pull the plug on the Wilson experience, but it's hard to envision a scenario where keeping him around would benefit the organization. There was a point when the Broncos may have been a quarterback away from contention. That day is no longer, and the team has numerous concerns beyond Wilson.

Building around an aging, declining, and expensive quarterback would be counterproductive, and Denver would be wise to wave the white flag while they still can. What the future holds for Wilson is still being determined. All signs point to him being released following this season, with uncertainty about what the market for his services will look like.

Some quarterbacks enjoy slow and gradual declines, while others see themselves fall from stardom to irrelevancy in the blink of an eye. Wilson's career hasn't concluded yet, but as he is likely to enter the 2024 offseason looking for a new home, it's worth pondering what he has left in the tank.

