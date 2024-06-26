Highlights Veteran QB Russell Wilson has taken to the boxing ring to prepare for the 2024 season.

Wilson hasn't boxed since 2020 due to the pandemic, though he cites the sport's high intensity and footwork-heavy techniques as reasons for why he loves it.

He is expected to be the Steelers' starting signal caller to begin next season, though offseason acquisition Justin Fields will likely have a chance to compete for the job as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely flipped their quarterback room on its head this offseason, with an entirely new set of names lining the depth chart.

Things began when they cut backup signal caller Mitchell Trubisky. The Steelers followed that up by signing nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year, veteran minimum contract. The team then traded starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a few draft picks. And finally, Pittsburgh proceeded to double down on its new-look QB room by trading for Justin Fields.

Wilson is going to get the first crack at starting in 2024, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, though Fields will be breathing down his neck as a younger, more mobile version of the veteran quarterback.

However, Wilson isn't going to just give up the QB1 gig without a fight... literally. On social media this week, the longtime Seattle Seahawks signal caller showcased his return to the boxing ring, where he hasn't been since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Wilson first worked out with veteran boxing trainer Freddy Roach, best known for coaching Manny Pacquiao for more than a decade, in 2017, Sheil Kapadia reported for ESPN.

If the boxing practice helps improve his reactions and decision-making as a quarterback, the Steelers will certainly encourage Wilson to stay in the ring this time around.

Wilson Has One More Chance At Redemption Arc

The Super Bowl champion had a very difficult stint in Denver

Regardless of whether Wilson is ever able to return to his Pro Bowl form, he'll be a massive improvement on the quarterback play the Steelers have received in recent years. In fact, the entire quarterback room is a marked improvement over what the Steelers have been trotting out since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Steelers' QB Room, 2023 vs. 2024 Position 2023 2024 QB1 Kenny Pickett Russell Wilson QB2 Mitch Trubisky Justin Fields QB3 Mason Rudolph Kyle Allen

Two years ago, Wilson was traded by the Seahawks to the Broncos for a massive package that included two first-round picks and two second-round picks, among other assets.

"Danger Russ" promised Broncos Country a ride, but after getting benched at the end of the season, the writing was on the wall. Wilson was informed that he would be cut by the team on March 4, before his five-year, $245 million extension even began.

It was a disappointing fall from grace for the former Super Bowl champion, though Wilson was much better in 2023 than he was in 2022. He looked far more comfortable in Sean Payton's scheme than Nathaniel Hackett's, as his 26 touchdowns and 66.4% completion rate were his best since his 2020 Pro Bowl campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wilson appears to be a great fit for OC Arthur Smith's play-action heavy offense: Wilson had the fifth-best passer rating on play-action passes in 2023 (118.1), and Smith's Atlanta Falcons conducted more play-action plays last year than all but four teams.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the wisdom of handing the keys to a 35-year-old quarterback who's four years removed from his last 4,000+ yard season, but the Steelers have been unwavering in their support of their new QB1.

Many of the team's key players vouched for him ahead of free agency, and he's the first quarterback with a championship pedigree the team has had since Big Ben. There's still a chasm between the Steelers and the best teams in the AFC, but with Wilson at the helm of the offense, the team is more talented than it's been in some time.

