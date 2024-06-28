Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract this offseason after the Denver Broncos assumed a record cap hit for cutting him loose.

Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith looks forward to playing against Wilson and trying to beat the Steelers in Week 2.

Both the Steelers and Broncos are staring down stiff QB competitions, with Wilson and Jarrett Stidham as the favorites for each team's top job.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are as stable of a franchise as any in the entire realm of professional sports, let alone the burn-and-churn National Football League.

Lately, though, that devotion to consistency has felt more like a marriage to mediocrity. The team hasn't won in the postseason since 2016, and they've lost each of their last three playoff games by double-digit margins.

In an attempt to climb out of the hole they've dug for themselves, the Steelers made a rare free agent splash this offseason, signing former Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum (~$1.2 million). The Broncos released Wilson ahead of the start of his five-year, $245 million contract, assuming the largest dead cap hit in NFL history ($85 million).

That messy transaction led to some bad blood between Denver and the veteran QB, and now trash talk is starting to ensue. Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith told Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan that he and his teammates are desperate to beat the Wilson-led Steelers.

"I'm really excited obviously for any game I get to play in. But you [really get] excited to go out there and beat the Steelers... first of all, it's a good organization. I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool, just to pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost."

Luckily for Griffith, he won't have to wait long to take on Wilson - the Steelers and Broncos will clash in Week 2 on September 15.

Steelers, Broncos Have QB Competitions On Their Hands

Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are the presumptive favorites for each team's top job

Wilson has been on the downswing of his career since being traded to Denver; he has not posted a 4,000-yard or 30-touchdown season since 2020 after accomplishing both feats five times earlier in his career.

Once a revered escape artist capable of playing behind the most makeshift offensive lines, Wilson is now more confined to the pocket than ever before. He can still run, to be sure - he had 275+ rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in each of his seasons in Denver - but he's taken 100 sacks in the last two years, including a league-leading 55 in 2022.

Nevertheless, Wilson is, without doubt, an upgrade over what the Steelers have been trotting out at quarterback in recent years.

Russell Wilson QB Ranks 2022-2023 Stat Wilson Rank Passing Yards 6,594 13th Passing TDs 42 14th INTs 19 T-31st Completion % 63.3 29th Passer Rating 90.9 T-20th\ Wins 11 T-17th 4th-Quarter Comebacks 7 2nd

Wilson is going to get the first crack at starting in 2024, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, though another offseason acquisition, Justin Fields, will certainly get a chance to start some games if Wilson's decline continues.

Funny enough, the Broncos have their own QB competition stirring, as Zach Wilson attempts to revive his career while fighting New England Patriots castoff Jarrett Stidham and first-round pick Bo Nix for reps in Denver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Broncos' eight-year postseason drought (2015) is second-longest in the NFL behind only the Jets, who have not appeared in the playoffs since 2010.

Regardless of who the Broncos choose to start at signal caller, they'll almost certainly be worse than Wilson, at least at this point in their respective careers. That'll make it difficult for Denver to secure a win over the quarterback they cut loose in March, though a few splash plays from Griffith and his teammates could turn the tide in their Week 2 clash with Russ.

