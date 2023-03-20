Russell Wilson might be facing a very interesting season with the Denver Broncos following moves made by head coach Sean Payton.

The Denver Broncos more than likely went into the 2022 season with a lot of expectations. Having traded for quarterback Russell Wilson (giving up a huge haul to do so) and pairing him with head coach Nathaniel Hackett (the guy who was offensive coordinator for Aaron Rodgers’ MVP runs in each of the past two seasons), and with a very talented roster on their hands, they were even considered as possible Super Bowl contenders early in the season.

However, the year was a struggle from start to finish and the Broncos were left floundering at the bottom of the AFC West, with fewer wins than they managed to pick up in 2021, and with a very bleak outlook when it came to their future after giving away some of their best draft capital, meanwhile Wilson finished 27th in quarterback rating and joint-19th in terms of touchdowns thrown (via ProFootballReference).

In order to make good with what they’ve got, the Broncos turned their attention to Sean Payton to become their head coach this offseason, and he’s already been making strides to make sure the team is set up the way he likes it, with one move in particular catching the eye of journalist Peter King.

A new dynamic for Russell Wilson to work on with the Denver Broncos?

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King spoke about signing this past week of Jarrett Stidham, why Payton decided to make a move for the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, and the impact it might have in the quarterback room in Denver:

After Derek Carr was benched in Vegas in late December, Stidham, in his first NFL start and facing the best defense in football, San Francisco, put up 365 passing yards, three TD passes and 34 points. So now Payton buys him to be Russell Wilson’s backup, and nothing needs to be said to Wilson about it. If Wilson by midseason 2023 is having a similarly disastrous season to his first one in Denver, Payton won’t have to punt on the season.

He’ll have an intriguing backup waiting in the wings. But Payton did not go hard after Stidham to put the pressure on Wilson. He considered his options at backup QB and thought he could play it safe for around the same money with an Andy Dalton type, or swing for the fences on a young prospect with significant upside. I like the logic.

Is Russell Wilson’s job all that safe?

Whilst King points out that Payton didn’t make the move to put pressure on Wilson, you do have to feel that there will be some on his shoulders after what happened last year, because the Broncos can’t really afford to have another year like they did in 2022, especially after they gave up so much to get the quarterback in the first place.

And if Stidham shows up in training camp and plays to a similar level to what he did at the end of the season with the Raiders, then there might be a quarterback controversy starting to brew, especially if Wilson is as bad as he was last year when the season begins.