Russell Wilson appears to be on thin ice when it comes to his future with the Denver Broncos following the appointment of Sean Payton.

The 2022 NFL season is certainly one that the Denver Broncos will want to put in the history books and never think of again. Having traded for quarterback Russell Wilson (giving up a huge haul to do so) and pairing him with head coach Nathaniel Hackett (the guy who was offensive coordinator for Aaron Rodgers’ MVP runs in each of the past two seasons), this was going to be a year for them to take off.

However, the year was a struggle from start to finish and the Broncos were left floundering at the bottom of the AFC West, with fewer wins than they managed to pick up in 2021, and with a very bleak outlook when it came to their future after giving away some of their best draft capital, meanwhile Wilson finished 27th in quarterback rating and joint-19th in terms of touchdowns thrown (via ProFootballReference).

In order to make good with what they’ve got, the Broncos turned their attention to Sean Payton, former head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and it would seem as though he is laying down the law already when it comes to how he wants his team to do things, and it could have an impact on Wilson moving forward.

Russell Wilson needs to win, or he’ll be walking

According to reporter Matthew Berry and someone he spoke to at the recent NFL Combine, this year is seen as a make-or-break year for Wilson in the Rocky Mountains, because if he doesn’t perform this year, then the way his contract is structured would make it slightly easier for them to get rid of him at the end of the year:

Speaking of big name QBs coming off down years, more than one person mentioned to me that Russell Wilson is basically on a one-year audition. There's no way Denver can cut him this year, but next year, while the dead cap hit would certainly be bad, it could be spread out over two years and wouldn't be franchise crippling. Said one source “I don't think [Sean] Payton likes Russ. He's got one year to prove himself or Payton will move on.” This source pointed out that Payton has said multiple times in public, on the record, how Russell keeps “bothering Drew Brees.” Payton tries to play it off for a laugh, but my source doesn't think Payton actually think it's funny.

Russell Wilson is really going to have to cook to keep his job

This certainly does come across as a major threat from Payton if the sources behind the story is correct, but the cards are certainly going to be stacked against Wilson this season. He’ll need to learn a new offence, and according to Berry’s report, he might have to do it without one of his star receivers in Courtland Sutton as they are reportedly ‘shopping’ him around the league to try and get some picks back.

But if he can overcome those problems and get them back on track towards winning a Super Bowl, then he’ll at least buy himself another year or two in Denver, otherwise he might have to go through the process of finding a new team all over again.