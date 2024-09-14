The Pittsburgh Steelers won the first game of the season thanks to some stout defense and turnover-free football on offense. It seems that will be their recipe going forward, as Justin Fields will be under center for at least the next couple of games.

As reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Russell Wilson will be out for at least Week 2 and 3 as he rests his calf injury. He'll miss tomorrow's game against the Denver Broncos , and Pittsburgh's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers .

As for the matchup this week, Tomlin has been consistent in saying the team has prepared for Fields to start, with Wilson listed as questionable:

Regarding Russell's availability, I'm going to list him as questionable. So, obviously if his availability is questionable, then starting is less so. But we've been in that mindset all week. Like I've said, we've been focused on getting Justin (Fields) ready to play and we'll continue in that mindset as we push forward toward game time.

Tomlin has also said though, that Wilson is still the team's starter when healthy.

What will the Steelers do if they're 3-0 by that time?

The Steelers looked impressive on defense in Week 1 and facing a rookie quarterback in Week 2, the Steelers are certainly capable of repeating that and going to 2-0.

Going against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, even in Pittsburgh, will be a tougher task, as Jim Harbaugh seems to have the Chargers rolling. Still, the Chargers would be on the road without having traveled back to Los Angeles.

What would the Steelers do if they started 3-0 with Fields under center?

Fields played it safe in Week 1, avoiding risky throws and turnovers. It was enough, as he completed 17-of-23 passes for 156 yards and added 57 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The Steelers managed to win the game with all the scoring coming off Chris Boswell field goals, as his six were enough in an 18-10 win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers scored less than 20 points in 10 games in the 2023 season, going 3-7 in those games.

The Steelers changed offensive coordinators this offseason, hiring Arthur Smith and revamping their QB room by adding Wilson and Fields.

While they were able to grind out a win in Week 1, that won't be sustainable over a 17-game season and the offense will have to score some touchdowns at some point.

For the next few weeks, it looks like that'll be Fields' job, and if the team continues winning, then Tomlin may face a tough decision when Wilson is ready to go.

